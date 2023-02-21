A recap of men’s fashion shows

After New York Fashion Week, the fashion party has now moved to London Fashion Week. Beginning on February 16, fashion week will continue until February 21.

This season of London Fashion Week is quite special as Daniel Lee, the former creative director of Bottega Veneta, will present his first collection at Burberry and step into his new role as creative director of the brand. Other showcases include JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, Christopher Kane, Nensi Dojaka and Ahluwalia.

While womenswear might take center stage in the window displays, we were quite impressed with what we saw on the menswear runways, including seeing some exciting trends for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 season.

London Fashion Week 2023: Designer Presentations

Burberry

The highly anticipated debut of Burberry’s new creative director, Daniel Lee, was the highlight of London Fashion Week. Lee is known for reviving Bottega Veneta by introducing leather goods and accessories in pop colors, making them popular with young people. Looks like he’s following a similar plan for Burberry’s debut collection. The collection saw bold colors such as electric blue, dark purple, hot pink and yellow that incorporated the house’s signature striped print in multiple ways. Previously, Lee brought back the old Burberry Equestrian Knight logo from 1909, putting her first collection on the right track by paying homage to the house.

JW Anderson

During JW Anderson’s Fall ’23 show, the designer revisited his past collections and brought archive elements in his own way. The collection included oversized tees and fuzzy knits, as well as standout leather pieces and tailoring.

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection at London Fashion Week 2023 proves, once again, that she is one of the most important names in the industry. For this showcase, she sent models down the runway in neutral hues as well as dark shades such as blacks and metallics. The runway also saw classic pieces such as long coats, jumpsuits, blazers and suits wrapped in mesh, lace details and beaded embellishments.

Robyn Lynch

In Robyn Lynch’s latest collection, we see several shades of green in different garments. Think knitwear, bomber jackets and leather pants in green hues such as sage, mint green, forest green and pops of neon green. Other colors such as white, sand, navy and teal also dominated the showcase with models walking in structured silhouettes paired with accessories like bags and scarves.

Ahluwalia

For her Fall/Winter 2023 collection, Priya Ahluwalia offered a new look at her Indo-Nigerian heritage. Colors were at the center of this collection with shades such as neon pink, forest green, orange, red, sky blue and dominant camel. The men have been spotted in velor jackets and mesh pants, as well as geometric print shirts, matching sets in tie-dye prints, bomber jackets and even a set of 70s suits.

LIP

LABRUM’s latest collection at London Fashion Week, titled ‘From Greener Pastures’, is about bringing together families separated by land, sea and water. An ode to West African culture, the creator wishes to make his heritage known to a global audience. Models walked in baggy suits, denim jackets with pants, bomber jackets with patchwork, loose shirts and loose co-ords with prints and ruffles.

Mowalola

Mowlala’s latest collection pays homage to New York. The presentation saw American staples, especially New York-centric hoodies, New York Yankees symbols on denim and leather jackets, classic acid-wash denim jackets, long leather coats and tank tops.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy of Instagram/LABRUM and JW Anderson)