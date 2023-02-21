Who is Sharon Watts marrying? EastEnders teases her Christmas wedding





It was a dramatic night on EastEnders as the BBC soap ran an exciting flash-forward to Christmas Day 2023. However, not all was happy and bright, as six women stood around a dead body – the identity of the deceased being a complete mystery.

But one thing that caught our attention RadioTimes.comwas Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) dressed to perfection in a wedding dress. As EastEnders viewers know all too well, she’s not even engaged yet! So what happens over the next 10 months to get there? Executive producer Chris Clenshaw teased: “Just as quickly as Sharon and Keanu got together, she found out he and Sam had a history too, leaving Sharon newly single. “However, as we know, Sharons wears a wedding dress at Christmas, so watch out for the many twists and heartbreaks along the way. Read on as we dive into the runners and riders for Sharon’s upcoming groom. By entering your details, you agree to our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Who does Sharon Watts marry in EastEnders on Christmas 2023? Keanu Taylor Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders.BBC Hunky Keanu recently returned to Walford and made an impression on Sharon in the Monday, February 20 episode, the pair finally reunited in the Queen Vic’s bathroom. Who said romance was dead? Smitten Sharon was all for letting her flat ex back into her life, but she was devastated to learn he had a crush on Sam Mitchell in a past life. Pushing him to the sidewalk, Sharon decided enough was enough and vowed that men who abuse women “get what they deserve”. But with sparks between the two, we’d be surprised if they were truly over – it didn’t take long for Sharon to soften enough to succumb to Keanu’s charms after all. And she’s really happy with him. Is Sharon wearing Keanu’s wedding dress? Phil Mitchell Steve McFadden as an angry Phil Mitchell in EastEnders.BBC Sharon and Phil go together like bread and butter – they just work. And no matter what they’ve been through in the past, they always find each other. The couple split dramatically in 2020 and we’ve been praying for them to reunite ever since. With Phil seemingly happy with Kat Slater and due to wed on Christmas Day no less, the stage is set for a dramatic reunion between the iconic couple. If Kat and Phil were to go their separate ways, Phil might not want to ruin a good marriage and could choose to marry his beloved instead! We can only dream… Grant Mitchell Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders.BBC Speaking of which, we dream that Grant will return to EastEnders for a surprise reunion. As we previously wrote, the time has come for Ross Kemp to return to EastEnders after recently landing a dramatic role, marking a return to acting. It would be the ultimate twist to bring Grant back just as Sharon is in the middle of a new adventure with Keanu – only to send her old flame back into the ring! Learn more: EastEnders returns at 7.30pm on Tuesday 21 February 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If youIf you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or streaming guide, or visit our Soaps hub. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 with home delivery Subscribe now. For more on TV’s biggest stars, listen to the Radio Times podcast View from my couch.

