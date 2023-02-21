Today’s Dylan Dreyer replaces Al Roker as she wears a long black dress for the morning show’s weather reports

TODAY Dylan Dreyer stepped in for weatherman Al Roker while wearing a long black dress with ruffled sleeves and matching heels.

With Al out for the day, Dylan took to the set of Monday morning’s episode to deliver the weather report in an all-black ensemble.

5 Meteorologist Dylan delivered today’s weather report wearing a long black dress with ruffled sleeves Credit: BNC

5 She replaced Al Roker on Monday’s episode of Today Credit: Getty Images

The meteorologist, 41, was happy to fill in for Al as the morning show started.

Anchor Tom Llamas gave the show to Today’s Correspondent at the start of the show.

He introduced it as such: “Dylan is for Al, and Dylan, you have good news for us.”

“Good news for warming up, if you like that stuff in February,” Dylan said as he started his weather report.

The meteorologist presented the day’s weather wearing a long black dress and matching black heels.

She kept her hair polished and straight in a short bob with light makeup.

She reported particularly intense hot weather across the country, particularly concentrated in Florida.

Dylan was all smiles in her heeled dress as she told everyone what to expect in terms of the records that many would know.

TIFF-TV

Meanwhile, Dylan called out his co-hosts for making comments about her skintight black dress on air.

Dylan, 41, greeted viewers on the show, mentioning it was “Fri-yay” for the first few moments.

She was dressed in a sexy black dress with a sheer mesh collar and sleeves.

Dylan paired her unique look with a sleek bob and light makeup.

Co-host Al Roker looked at Dylan and said, “That dress is Friday!”

Sheinelle Jones snapped her fingers and said jokingly “Dylan has a date tonight!”

Dylan scoffed, replying, “You’re nice now, because y’all bullied me right before the show!”

Al insisted, “We didn’t!”

Sheinelle asked, “Do you want to show America your dress?”

A clearly pissed off Dylan said: ‘I dressed a little differently today.

The other hosts insisted they “loved” her dress.

Al said, “It’s just different from what you normally wear! It’s next level!”

Craig Melvin asked, “What did Sheinelle tell you?”

Sheinelle replied, “I said I looked like I was going to the mall and she was going to the ball!”

The whole table cracked up on the comment.

Dylan remained stunned and silent briefly before Craig commented.

“It’s a beautiful dress,” he said.

The hosts moved on and started the show as Dylan clearly blushed at the attention.

‘SO FUNNY’

Meanwhile, Dylan appeared on a popular podcast with someone she calls her “new best friend,” and fans are loving it.

The weatherman had a long chat on the Off the Beat podcast with Brian Baumgartner, a beloved American actor known for his character Kevin Malone on the hit TV series The Office.

Dylan took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to sharea long legenddetailing his enjoyment of his time on Off the Beat.

“On this Valentine’s Day, I’d like to dedicate this post to my new best friend @bbbaumgartner. I had so much fun talking about all kinds of things on @offthebeat,” she wrote.

“Click the link in my bio to listen and find out why he might think I’m someone else! Happy Valentine’s Day!!”

TheTodayco host even added a snippet from the episode’s intro written by the Off the Beat team, where they also called Dylan and Brian “best friends.”

“Dylan Dreyer, Brian’s new best friend, NBC weatherman and co-host of Today’s 3rd Hour, is on the podcast to teach Brian a lot of things, like how to read a weather report, what is Lake Effect Snow and his name (which Brian may have had trouble with when they first met),” it read.

Dylan also included three photos from his time on Off the Beat in the Instagram post.

The first featured a side-by-side of Brian and Dylan with their headphones on, smiling, alongside the podcast title and “EP. 58.”

The second featured a quote from Dylan from the couple’s conversation that explained her fascination with the weather, giving fans more insight into why she does what she does.

“The science of how the weather develops and why there are clouds, thunderstorms and hurricanes makes so much sense to my brain[,] and I like being able to talk about it”, explained the meteorologist.

The third and final photo hilariously included a blurry image of Brian pinching his fingers near the camera, possibly to pretend to smash something he could see onscreen.

Fans flooded the comments section to support Dylan for making an appearance on Brian’s podcast.

“You go Dylan,” one person wrote.

“Fantastic Dylan,” exclaimed another.

Some even commented on how much they appreciated the meteorologist’s explanation of her career, as it could inspire a younger generation of female scientists.

“Love your quote, Dylan! I teach middle school weather forecasters and hope to type it up and post it in my classroom. Women scientists represent!” one commenter noted.

Another fan shared a sentimental and heartbreaking story of how Dylan even reminded them of someone who died in their personal life.

“I think Brian is very lucky, looking forward to Dylan’s segment and she has a personality that just can’t be beat,” the user wrote.

“In many ways she reminds me of my wife who I lost seven years ago to cancer. We had been married four months less sixty-three years. Thanks Dylan.

5 The long black dress brushed Dylan’s heels as she chatted about the weather Credit: BNC

5 She paired the dress with her sleek bob and minimal makeup Credit: BNC