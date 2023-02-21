Simple and elegant dresses for wedding guests over 50

Wedding season is approaching, and wedding dates and invitations have started to arrive in the mail. This message will be useful if you have sent your RSVP and you have no idea what you should wear. I offer three elegant dresses for wedding guests to wear, and I’m sure you’ll find something you like.

I usually start my search for a dress after learning details about the wedding day. I like to know the type of place (a ballroom, a country club, a rustic place like a barn, etc.) and what month of the year (so I know how warm or cold to dress) . I also consider whether the couple mentioned a dress code on their invitation.

Once I have all these details, it’s time to start shopping! If you are overwhelmed with the wide selection of dresses, start with one of the dresses below. They’re versatile, flattering, and affordable, and all three come in a variety of colors.

Elegant dresses for wedding guests

Emerald A-Line Midi Dress

The first dress I styled is this gorgeous dark green swing dress. It features a v-neckline and sheer elbow-length sleeves. The lace material is very suitable for a wedding and makes the dress feminine. As wedding days can be very long, it is important to choose a comfortable dress. This one ticks that box because the material is very stretchy.

I paired this knee length dress with this superb clutch in emerald green and gold velvet. It has a detachable gold chain allowing you to wear it over your shoulder, or you can take it off like I did. It’s just the right size for my phone, key, lipstick and tissues! If you choose a different color dress, this clutch is also available in black, pink, gold and brown. I love the art-deco look of this clutch, and I think it makes a gorgeous statement.

If you’re wearing it to a wedding in a cooler month or in the evening, you might even consider getting a scarf to go around your shoulders. I thought the V detail in the back was super cute too. If you have any insecurities about your legs or knees, this dress is great length because it shows just the right amount of leg. Here are some shawls you could throw over your shoulders in the cool of the evening.

Your friends and family will think you spent way more on this dress than you actually did, since it’s only $35! It also comes in many other gorgeous colors like navy blue, red, gray, purple, and pink. This is a dress you can wear again in the future, as this fabric and silhouette is suitable for weddings in all four seasons.

Sleeveless Navy Lace Cocktail Dress

I love this next dress! After seeing this dress had 18,000 4.5 star ratings on Amazon, I knew I had to give it a try. This sleeveless lace cocktail dress is so fun, flattering and full of personality. After all, we don’t have to dress boring and matronly just because we’re over 50!

The lace at the neck and shoulders makes the dress cool and breathable for spring and summer weddings without being too revealing. You could definitely get away with wearing a traditional nude bra with this dress, but you could also go bustier (this one is my favorite!) if you are worried about your suspenders being seen.

It goes so perfectly with this acrylic flower pouch with golden accents. It has several different flower colors making it versatile and can be worn with a wide variety of outfits long after the wedding is over. can you believe this clutch costs less than $24?

I love it as much from the back as from the front! The brief ends several inches before the lace allowing the lace detailing on the hem to shine through. It hugs the body a bit more than the first, so you might want to consider adding shapewear.

I think navy blue is a very safe color choice for a wedding, especially since it’s flattering with so many different skin tones and hair colors. If you don’t like navy or trying to match the wedding color palette, this dress comes in 19 different shades. I’m also a big fan of blush, light blue and light purple for spring weddings. Bonus… the clutch would match any of these colors!

Champagne Lace A-line Cocktail Dress

The last dress I tried on was this trapeze cocktail dress in champagne lace. I know a lot of my readers don’t like to show their arms, but with this dress you can choose the length of the sleeves. It’s available in short sleeves, sleeveless, or 3/4 sleeves (as I wear it), so you can choose whatever sleeve length you’re comfortable with. There is a ribbon bow attached which helps define your waistline.

How beautiful this sequined and marbled acrylic pouch? It looks so classy and elegant. I can see myself wearing this on a date with Joe, going out to dinner with the girls! The chain is removable, but I find this style easier to wear with the shoulder strap.

I was carrying my everyday bra with this, but if I was really heading for a wedding, I’d rather wear my strapless bra. I added my favorite Charm Cross on a Vermeil Gold Chain and the long Tania Coin pearl necklace to tie in the pocket and give a little pep to this dress!

What dress did you prefer? Do you have any weddings to attend this year?

