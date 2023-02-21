Fake fur, hot water bottles at the new Burberry show in London





Comment this story Comment LONDON British luxury brand Burberry unveiled its first show under new creative director Daniel Lee at London Fashion Week on Monday and there was no beige trench coat in sight. The heritage brand is best known for its stylish and functional trench coats invented during World War I. But Lee, who joined Burberry in September, took the fashion house in a whole new direction with a debut collection featuring faux fur and feathers, slogan T-shirts and playful duck prints. The 37-year-old British designer has been credited with revitalizing Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta with wildly popular accessories like shoes and handbags during his tenure there, and many fashion industry players fashion were eager to find out if he could do the same magic at Burberry. Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said last year he was banking on Lees’ flair to dramatically boost the brand’s accessory sales and build on Britishness in a modern way. During Monday’s runway show, the brand’s signature plaid pattern appeared in purple, bottle green and maroon on everything from men’s suits to woolen knitwear, skirts, tights and scarves. Lee appeared to be emphasizing a theme of comfort in the face of British weather: One model was draped in a large white blanket emblazoned with the brand’s equestrian knight design, and many models held hot water bottles with a plaid print to match their outfits. . Dramatic, oversized faux fur hats and bags adorned with feathers and fur also featured prominently. The male models wore low-rise baggy pants worn with skin-tight polo neck tops, silver chains and hardware, paired with a red and black palette, hinting at a punk-inspired aesthetic. But there were touches of humor too, like a woolen trapper’s hat topped with a knitted duck’s head. The show drew celebrities such as director Baz Luhrmann, rapper Stormzy, and models Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to the front row. Burberry is traditionally the biggest draw at London Fashion Week, which also features shows from designers such as Christopher Kane, Erdem, Emilia Wickstead and Roksanda Ilincic. The London shows wrap up on Tuesday, when the fashion crowd heads to Milan Fashion Week for more shows in the new season.

