The New York Mens Day presents twelve men’s and unisex collections

Now in its 19th season, New York Men’s Day once again took on the ladies during New York Fashion Week to grab the attention of buyers, editors, influencers and throngs of fans who flocked to the shows. biannual. On the first day of NYFW’s six-day affair, the event had more than 600 attendees were able to experience up close twelve brands that made their debut in the fall/winter 2023 collections.

Cross-eyed moose fall/winter 2023 – Courtesy



The event showcased six brand new releases for an even larger exhibition, including Jimmy Alexander’s All Under Heaven, an collection of colorful prints and script designs; the whimsical androgynous Dionysus collection by Julian Octavio Medina Alvarez; versatile menswear from Kent Anthony, Jahnkoy de Burkindy and Marusya Tamboura; Bulan of Beam Ratchapol Ngaongam; and featuring brand sponsor Cross-Eyed Moose by One Jeanswear Group, a Canadian lifestyle-influenced brand designed for city streets.



Bulan emerged as one of the hottest of the bunch, its innovative layered knits. Speaking to FashionNetwork.com, the designer, originally from Thailand, explained the mental illness inspiration for the collections. “I want to raise awareness there because my family suffers from mental illness. It wasn’t that I didn’t care, but I wasn’t sensitive to it until I took care of someone in my family. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot, and they’re fighting to get better.’ People don’t realize it’s not that easy,” he explained.



The layered knits came in bright colors, the designer said, meant to “hide the sadness.”

“There’s an asymmetry in the design and holes in the mesh that represent imperfections (of the mind). But wrapped up like a hug and comfortable,” he said, noting that a wooden tree on the tray represented the healing process.



The 2019 CFDA FFGS 52 Top Emerging Talents recipient said he produces in Thailand for more than practical financial reasons.

“I wanted to create more jobs for Thai people by showcasing Thai craft skills. We’re an amazing country with great factories, and I want to show that’s what we can do.”

Jahnkoy fall/winter 2023 collection – Jahnkoy

Husband and wife duo Burkindy and Jahnkoy’s Marusya Tamboura also made their NYMD debut. The couple, who hail from Burkina Faso and Siberia respectively, approached their clothing as a fusion of traditional cultures and modern aesthetics.

“We bring tradition but done in modern shapes and styles. These are not just museum pieces, but something to wear every day,” Burkindy said.



Think of the traditional scarves worn by African men but made with button closures and pockets; ditto for harem pants and yoga pant styles equipped to carry the essentials. They’ve been paired with elaborate jackets with a patchwork effect using recycled materials that Burkindy says makes it “not intimidating to the western shopper.”



Key to the collection are the hand-woven fabrics in bright red, blue, yellow and green made by a cooperative of local weavers in Burkina Faso. Chinese-inspired fabrics nod to Marusya’s Siberian culture. The models all wore straw hats inspired by traditional styles from Burkina Faso. They sported custom Puma shoes by Burkindy, who hinted that beyond their successful partnership with Puma, the designers have a new project coming up.

A. Potts fall/winter 2023 collection – A. Potts

Returning brands included all-gender brand A. Potts, the tailored collection with a feminine twist from Atelier Cillian; Victor Lytvinenko’s innovative denim brand Raleigh Workshop; Nicholas Raefski; Terry Singh; and outerwear sponsor Nobis by Senior Design Director Michael Kerr.



Combining tailored style with practical functionality is never easy, but Nobis has done it with aplomb this season. The Canadian brand focused on performance outerwear returned as a sponsor this season.



Aided by impeccable styling from veteran editor Jim Moore, the glamorous and plausibly cool ’80s collection premiered on Friday morning in celebration of New York’s Men’s Day.



In a mixed exhibit, models posed in front of a rotating drawing of the Rocky Mountains, wearing a cross-section of natty Nobis gear.



Puffer jackets cut with narrow sleeves like a waistcoat; or cool vests made with quilted fronts and knit backs.



All were shown with multiple parkas options paired with wide, weather-resistant pants; or biker pants with leggings and a puffer jacket with sleeves ending at the elbow.



There were technical leggings, hiking trainers, slightly bulky puffer jackets, flight jackets, or great, well-fitting puffer jackets for the girls. All are made in Nobis’ remarkable technical fabrics which are the most waterproof available today.



“It’s an ode to the ’80s and the upbeat style and colors of that era,” designer Michael Kerr explained, standing in front of an abstract mountain print fleece and matching cargo pants.

Our fall/winter 2023 collection – About us

On another floor, Terry Singh showcased his latest take on Mughal maverick mode.



Singh combines Indian fabrics and silhouettes with British-style cuts. Call him Raj and roll. This season, revisited Eisenhower jackets, stripped of their belts and worn over long pleated kilts.



In his presentation, Singh featured many fathers and sons and even a mother, most memorably a father and child in perfectly cut Prince of Wales check woolen jackets and pleated skirts for a little boy.



The designer has expanded his repertoire with a superb black leather biker jacket with a pearly studded collar and several knit jackets with beautifully woven wool patterns echoing Indian prints.



Few men will still wear kilts and skirts. More should, and if they do, Singh has the best in menswear.

Bulan fall/winter 2023 collection – Bulan



Third-time presenter Nicholas Raefski showcased his rich, eclectic collection, personalized and embellished in vignettes against a backdrop of images that inspired the prints. The collection was the starting point for a concept that Raefski calls “The Hero’s Journey”. Her Fall/Winter 2023 collection was the first leg of the journey, which embraces the endeavor and the adventure awaiting.



“We turned to the greatest heroes in history and want to tell a story of escape from the

‘standard mold’ and try to make something big. This collection is a fun, almost whimsical take on inspiring people,” he said.



Raefski’s trip could be called untraditional. A graduate of Fordham University, where he did not study design, he says he fell into design after a difficult time.

“I was like, ‘it’s my passion, so I’m going to jump in and see what I can do,'” he told FashionNetwork.com at the end of his presentation. This gave a distinct point of view for the designer.



“I don’t limit what the line can be or be stuck it has to be this or that.

For example, the color scheme for example in this collection. Piece by piece, it wouldn’t sound cohesive, and I’m okay with that. I lean on it. It’s a story,” he said.