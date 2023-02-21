Fashion
9 black fashion designers to know for Black History Month: From the Rihannas LVMH Fenty line and the late Off-Whites Virgil Abloh to Dapper Dan, LaQuan Smith and Christopher John Rogers
His talents were finally recognized by the industry, as he went from being a luxury fashion pariah to launching his own line with Gucci in 2018.
2. Carly Cushnie
Cushnie first launched her label as Cushnie et Ochs with her friend Michelle Ochs almost immediately after graduating from Parsons School of Design in New York, per Fashion Elite. Later going independent, she went on to run one of America’s most prominent black-owned fashion brands, according to the New York Times, paving the way for many other women of color in the industry.
Although his brand was forced to close after irreparable damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, by Elle, the fashion brand was a celebrity favorite for its sleek and luxurious silhouettes. She has dressed big names like Lupita Nyongo, Priyanka ChopraHalle Berry and more.
3. Tracy Reese
Reese, 59, launched her eponymous fashion label in 1998, which has since expanded to include several sub-brands such as Plenty, Frock! and black label.
Known for her feminine and retro-inspired designs, bright colors and bold patterns, Reeses clothing has been worn by the likes of BeyonceMichelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Jessica Parker.
In 2019, Reese launched Hope for Flowers, a slow fashion line that prioritizes responsible and sustainable production practices.
4. Virgil Abloh
Abloh, who died tragically at 41, was considered one of the pioneers of luxury streetwear. Not only was he the first African American to lead the menswear department at Louis Vuitton, but he was also a huge advocate for diversity in the industry.
Abloh founded his own fashion house in 2012, Off-White, bringing streetwear to the forefront of luxury fashion. Her passing in 2021, after battling an aggressive form of cancer, was felt throughout the fashion industry as a great loss.
5. Christopher John Rogers
Rogers sewed her first collection to her dining room table in 2017, by Elle. At nearly 30, his designs are known for their dramatic and pragmatic glamour, as he told Vogue, calling them expressive and fun and encouraging the wearer to take up space.
High profile celebrities such as Cardi-B, Rihanna and Lizzo have been seen wearing her designs.
6. Heron Preston
Known for his logo streetwear aesthetic, the 39-year-old fashion designer previously worked for Nike and has also collaborated with big names in fashion such as Kanye Ye West and the aforementioned Abloh.
While Preston launched his eponymous label in 2017 during Paris Fashion Week, he only debuted at New York Fashion Week this year, per WWD.
7. Rihanna
RihannaThe Fenty giant is expanding into skincare and lingerie, but when it was announced that it was set to collaborate with LVMH to form luxury house Fenty in 2019, the hype didn’t stop. didn’t last long. According to Forbes, the clothing line ended in 2021 and the focus shifted to its cosmetics and lingerie lines.
Despite the brand’s closure, Rihanna became not just the first woman but the first woman of color to run a luxury fashion house under LVMH, as the 34-year-old Barbadian singer herself shares.
8. The Quan Smith
Not all successful fashion designers have traditional training in the discipline. Some of them are supported by a stronger passion than a diploma. Laquan Smith, 34, is one of them.
Although he never studied fashion, according to Fashionista, Smith created his own designs and clothes in his childhood bedroom, then debuted at New York Fashion Week at just 21 years old.
He then launched his own eponymous brand in 2013 and is a favorite among stars like Beyonc, Lady Gaga and the Kardashians, as The Hollywood Reporter shared.
9. Tia Adeola
Although not (yet!) an industry veteran like the others on this list, the Adeolas brand is on a steep slope.
She launched her eponymous brand in 2016 when she was just 18, according to Evening Standard. Now in her twenties, she has dressed Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and SZA.
The young designer is constantly pushing for diversity in the industry and this is especially evident in her fashion shows. This NYFW, its cast was mostly made up of black models, as Hypebae reports.
The previous year, she also showed her clothes at her home in Nigeria at Lagos Fashion Week. This is me trying to break the mold for my peers and the generations to come after me, she said in an interview with InStyle.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style/celebrity/article/3210847/9-black-fashion-designers-know-black-history-month-rihannas-lvmh-fenty-line-and-whites-late-virgil
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ubisoft clears confusion for E3 attendees
- Boris supporters oust May’s ex-deputy PM as Tory base targets dozens of MPs | Politics | News
- Millard West’s Noah Blair overcomes a serious car accident on his way to consecutive state championships
- Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.3 After iOS 16.3.1 Launches, Downgrades Impossible
- Exclusive Indonesian president to appoint central bank chief Warjiyo for second term – sources
- Anishinaabe kids share smiles, snowshoeing and culture with a visit to the Toronto Hockey Club
- Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Eleventh Hour Confirmed: Maps, Weapon Details
- US concerned about possible Chinese support for Russian war in Ukraine
- POCO C55 Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Launches in India: Check Price, Specs & More
- Woodford Fund Supervisors in Pre-Consultation with UK Regulators
- Video captures Anchorage woman being kicked in the head by a moose while walking her dog
- DEMON DARK I TENOKE GAME DOWNLOAD FOR FREE