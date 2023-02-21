9 black fashion designers to know for Black History Month: From the Rihannas LVMH Fenty line and the late Off-Whites Virgil Abloh to Dapper Dan, LaQuan Smith and Christopher John Rogers

His talents were finally recognized by the industry, as he went from being a luxury fashion pariah to launching his own line with Gucci in 2018.

2. Carly Cushnie

Carly Cushnie, posing at New Yorks David H. Koch Theater in October 2022, is one of today’s most influential designers. Photo: @carlycushnie/Instagram

Cushnie first launched her label as Cushnie et Ochs with her friend Michelle Ochs almost immediately after graduating from Parsons School of Design in New York, per Fashion Elite. Later going independent, she went on to run one of America’s most prominent black-owned fashion brands, according to the New York Times, paving the way for many other women of color in the industry.

Although his brand was forced to close after irreparable damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic , by Elle, the fashion brand was a celebrity favorite for its sleek and luxurious silhouettes. She has dressed big names like Lupita Nyongo, Priyanka ChopraHalle Berry and more.

3. Tracy Reese

Tracy Reese at the Studio Museum Gala in October 2022. Photo: @tracy_reese/Instagram

Reese, 59, launched her eponymous fashion label in 1998, which has since expanded to include several sub-brands such as Plenty, Frock! and black label.

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week in February 2010. Photo: Reuters

Known for her feminine and retro-inspired designs, bright colors and bold patterns, Reeses clothing has been worn by the likes of BeyonceMichelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Sarah Jessica Parker.

First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Tracy Reese pink silk jacquard dress, greets delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in September 2012. Photo: AP

In 2019, Reese launched Hope for Flowers, a slow fashion line that prioritizes responsible and sustainable production practices.

4. Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh poses on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021, the annual benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute, in New York, United States, in September 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE

Abloh, who died tragically at 41, was considered one of the pioneers of luxury streetwear. Not only was he the first African American to lead the menswear department at Louis Vuitton, but he was also a huge advocate for diversity in the industry.

A model wears a creation for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022-23 men’s collection, in Paris, in January 2022. Photo: AP

Abloh founded his own fashion house in 2012, Off-White, bringing streetwear to the forefront of luxury fashion. Her passing in 2021, after battling an aggressive form of cancer, was felt throughout the fashion industry as a great loss.

5. Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers is known for his expressive and colorful designs. Photo: @christopherjohnrogers/Instagram

Rogers sewed her first collection to her dining room table in 2017, by Elle. At nearly 30, his designs are known for their dramatic and pragmatic glamour, as he told Vogue, calling them expressive and fun and encouraging the wearer to take up space.

A dress from one of Christopher John Rogers’ fall collections. Picture: handout

High profile celebrities such as Cardi-B, Rihanna and Lizzo have been seen wearing her designs.

6. Heron Preston

American fashion designer Heron Preston greets the public at the end of the show for his fall/winter 2019-2020 men’s collection in Paris, in January 2019. Photo: AFP

Known for his logo streetwear aesthetic, the 39-year-old fashion designer previously worked for Nike and has also collaborated with big names in fashion such as Kanye Ye West and the aforementioned Abloh.

A model presents a Heron Preston creation, during the men’s fall/winter 2019-2020 collection show in Paris, in January 2019. Photo: AFP

While Preston launched his eponymous label in 2017 during Paris Fashion Week, he only debuted at New York Fashion Week this year, per WWD.

7. Rihanna

Rihanna attended the Golden Globes on January 10. Photo: Fenty Beauty/Facebook

RihannaThe Fenty giant is expanding into skincare and lingerie, but when it was announced that it was set to collaborate with LVMH to form luxury house Fenty in 2019, the hype didn’t stop. didn’t last long. According to Forbes, the clothing line ended in 2021 and the focus shifted to its cosmetics and lingerie lines.

Models present creations by singer and designer Rihannas Fenty for the Puma Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, United States, in September 2017. Photo: Reuters

Despite the brand’s closure, Rihanna became not just the first woman but the first woman of color to run a luxury fashion house under LVMH, as the 34-year-old Barbadian singer herself shares.

8. The Quan Smith

LaQuan Smith at a Lunar New Year event hosted by Tina Chen Craig and Laura Kim on February 1. Photo: @laquan_smith/Instagram

Not all successful fashion designers have traditional training in the discipline. Some of them are supported by a stronger passion than a diploma. Laquan Smith, 34, is one of them.

Although he never studied fashion, according to Fashionista, Smith created his own designs and clothes in his childhood bedroom, then debuted at New York Fashion Week at just 21 years old.

Khlo Kardashian wearing a LaQuan Smith dress for the CFDA Awards in November 2022. Photo: @laquan_smith/Instagram

He then launched his own eponymous brand in 2013 and is a favorite among stars like Beyonc, Lady Gaga and the Kardashians, as The Hollywood Reporter shared.

9. Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola is a rising designer in the industry. Photo: @tiaadeola/Instagram

Although not (yet!) an industry veteran like the others on this list, the Adeolas brand is on a steep slope.

She launched her eponymous brand in 2016 when she was just 18, according to Evening Standard. Now in her twenties, she has dressed Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and SZA.

The young designer is constantly pushing for diversity in the industry and this is especially evident in her fashion shows. This NYFW, its cast was mostly made up of black models, as Hypebae reports.