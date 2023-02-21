The biggest fashion news this month





COURTESY OF CARLA ZAMPATTI THE FASHION NEWS cycle is like a whirlwind. With countless new shows, collections, events and, lately, big hits happening every month, it can be hard to keep up to date with what’s going on. That’s why we’ve rounded up February’s must-see news, from retail to runway, that can be discovered ahead of time. The return of Carla Zampatti COURTESY OF CARLA ZAMPATTI On February 8, Carla Zampatti entered a new era with the presentation of her AW23 collection, The Art Of Women. The show marked the label’s first show in nearly four years, following the death of its founder in 2021 and the subsequent appointment of a new creative director, Karlie Ungar. Created in collaboration with artist Lindy Lee, the capsule aims to highlight the incredible contribution of women from multicultural backgrounds to Australian culture,” and was featured in what made for a moving spectacle and celebration of Australian fashion. Watch a snapshot of the show here. Calvin Klein rings at Sydney World Pride COURTESY OF CALVIN KLEIN Calvin Klein kicked off the Sydney World Pride celebrations with a memorable evening at the ARQ, one of the city’s most iconic Queer nightclubs. The likes of James Majoos, Andreja Pejic and Manahou Mackay were on hand to celebrate the brand’s ‘This is Love’ collection, as well as the debut of Pride, with the event including a stunning Sissy Ball from members of the room collective House of Silky Ball. Louis Vuitton announces Virgil Abloh’s successor INSTAGRAM / @LOUISVUITTON This month, the question of who would succeed visionary designer Virgil Abloh as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton was finally answered. In keeping with its vision of itself as a “House of Culture”, the House revealed that musician and close friend and longtime supporter of Abloh Pharrell Williams would step into the role. Williams will debut her first collection at Paris Men’s Fashion Week next June, but that’s not her foray into the fashion world. Learn more about his industry credit and stacked resume here. A new luxury shopping experience lands at Sydney International Airport COURTESY OF HEINEMANN On February 16, Heinemann Australia unveiled its new exclusive luxury store, bringing a new way to shop for high-end beauty, fashion and accessories at Sydney International Airport. The new concept anchors the airport’s new range of designer boutiques in the luxury district and showcases the wonder of the retail experience in the travel sector. You can find Chlo, Kenzo, Lanvin, MM6 Maison Margiela and many more, now available for sale at Heinemann Tax and Duty Free. Discover the online store here. The Big Red Boot goes viral INSTAGRAM / @SAUSAGE / VIA @MSCHFSNEAKERS

In case you missed it, the Big Red Boot (the BRB?) is a new shoe from New York art collective MSCHF, described by the creators as cartoon boots for a cool 3D world. They add that Cartoonishness is an abstraction that frees us from the constraints of reality. If you kick someone in these boots, they’ll BOING! Within a week of its unveiling online, the shoe sold out virally certified almost instantly. Whether it’s a fashion statement, a gimmick, or a true avant-garde attempt is still unclear, but you can read more about it here.



