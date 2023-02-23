Fashion
Thunder Bay’s only personal dry cleaner remains closed as owner waits for someone to step in and get it running
Imagine this: you eat, drink and have fun in your Sunday outfit, but then it hits you: a little sauce, a little wine or, worst of all, chocolate. What are you doing?
If you live in Thunder Bay, Ontario, your options may be limited. Northwestern Ontario’s only personal dry cleaning service in town, offered at Supreme Cleaners, closed last August and remains closed, leaving people to get creative or head out of town to do clean their beautiful clothes.
Supreme Cleaners, which has been in business for more than 80 years, cited staff shortages and hiring issues as why it was “unable to meet current production demands,” according to its website.
Don Buset, the store’s co-owner, said there were at least 10 dry cleaners in town when he was growing up and six when he started the business about 20 years ago.
Supreme Cleaners continues to offer commercial dry cleaning services for hotels, motels, and mines, but people have been calling to find out when personal dry cleaning will return.
The decline of dry cleaning services has been influenced by many factors such as rising prices, culture shifts and fads. He described dry cleaning as neither a necessity nor a luxury, but something that gets pushed to the bottom of people’s list when juggling other expenses.
However, personal dry cleaning is “still a viable business,” Buset said.
Essentially, Buset said he was looking for someone to take over the personal dry cleaning side of the business. That could mean he would sell to them, partner with them or lease property to better protect cash flow, he said.
Last November, customers may have had their hopes lifted when Buset said negotiations with an interested party were underway, but that group has since backtracked. There have been a few new leads since then, although there’s a lot to do and it’s hard to find people who want to work in the industry.
Anyone stepping in must have the capital, the administrative support and the practical skills, which requires taking a course. Under Ontario’s Environmental Protection Act, “No person shall operate dry cleaning equipment in a commercial establishment unless a trained person works full time in the establishment”.
For example, Seneca College in Toronto offers an environmental certification course for dry cleaners that covers everything from pressing techniques to preventing environmental harm when using solvents.
“There’s still a lot of opportunity, as I said, for anyone who wants to invest because it’s a turnkey operation if they want to buy it, if they have the right people to staff it , and we will do everything we can to help them achieve this,” said Buset.
Apparel Customers Express Their Frustration
Jim Hupka, who has owned and operated Mister J Mens Fashion in Thunder Bay for over 50 years, has seen many styles over the years, from double pleated pants to washable synthetics. He also saw the city’s business landscape change.
His customers have expressed frustration with the lack of options available to them for cleaning their suits since last summer, but he offered some suggestions.
One option, if they’re traveling to a big city, is to bring their clothes with them. Often a hotel concierge can refer them to a dry cleaning service.
Another thing to consider is whether they actually need their clothes dry cleaned or just freshened up. If the latter is true, he recommends that they put them on a good hanger and steam them in the toilet for an hour. In many cases, a dress shirt can simply be washed in cold water, hung to dry and then ironed, he said.
While it takes more time and maybe a bit of courage to dry clean items around the house, for now that’s about all residents can do. A lot of work goes into professional dry cleaning, which many people may not know about, Hupka said.
“It’s not just the one-step process, and so there’s also a learning curve,” he said.
Hupka wondered if the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission could inspire someone to bring dry cleaning services back to the city.
At The Loop, a women’s clothing store in Thunder Bay, owner Beth DeProphetis said customers were definitely upset about the lack of dry cleaning services. Then again, when people read a label that says dry clean only, it often deters them from buying the item, anyway.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people switched to loungewear, but now that they’re heading back to the office and social gatherings, DeProphetis is seeing clients looking to dress formally and ditch their sweatpants. .
She’s seen a trend towards easier-care items, as well as people using the delicate cycle on their washing machines, but there’s always the risk of something going wrong during the spin cycle.
“Obviously, we have to [dry cleaning]because everyone complained when it wasn’t available,” DeProphetis said. “If and when one opens up, they’ll probably be very, very busy with a lot of jackets and suits to clean at dry only.”
Over the next few months, she said there could be more frustration as people try to wash their winter coats at the end of the season.
