Lavender Clothing: 17 Ways to Wear the Season’s Hottest Color





Last month, an eerily specific shade of purple took center stage at men’s runway shows in Paris. ATFendi, he paraded in the form of a fleece jacket and a baseball cap associated with a leather handbag of the same hue. ATDries Van Noten, it took the form of cargo pants and a matching windbreaker followed by a four-pocket anorak. The list goes on: color has made cameos at Loewe,studiesAndLouis Vuitton, Also. Call it periwinkle or purple, lilac or heliotrope (yeah, it’s a color) light purple is having a nice little time right now, and lavender clothes are taking the lead. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images It’s hard to say when, exactly, the Purple Reign began, but the same logic that informed Miranda Priestly’s monologue on the origins of cerulean is also true here and, as Priestly would be the first to remind you, lavender’s resurgence in popularity has many precedents. Alongside mesh running shoes and zip-up hoodies, the return of colors is another sign of the Y2K resurgence, reaching back to the runways of the 2000s. In 2005, theAlexander McQueen fall/winter fashion show open with a full lavender look;John Gallianos Collection from the same season included a pair of lavender blazers;Etro showed off a series of lavender costumes; and in 2006, long before the brand launched its signature shade of pink, Valentino leaned hard into lavender too. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Robert Kamau/GC Images Since then, lavender has made its way off the trail and onto the streets (just ask Tom Holland!) and it’s easy to see why. Along with its high-flying designer pedigree, purple’s more subtle, romantic sibling offers a slight lift on dreary winter days. It might just be a color, but to paraphrase Priestly, it’s a color that’s spilled into casual corners from great heights, and looks reallyGOOD,at this. Below, we’ve rounded up 17 primo purple-hued picks to help you embrace lavender attire this season and add a welcome burst of spring energy to your outfits.

