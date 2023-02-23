Best work pants for men 2023





Dress codes are very unpredictable, and have been for some time. But everyone needs great work pants, whether you show up regularly at the office, in your living room, or on a remote job site. The best work pants for men can adapt to the changing demands of the day and prioritize comfort, versatility, and practicality. In fact, you might like your work pants enough to wear them even when you’re not attending meetings or emailing on your laptop. The best work pants for men are stylish and comfortable to wear for long days. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS Before, I researched the most important detail to consider when it comes to fabrics, cuts and aesthetics. My advice is to invest in the classics that you will use most often and ideally do not require dry cleaning. Bonoboss Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants are my first choice while Levis Tapered Chinos are the best affordable option. Here’s everything else I highly recommend for your work wardrobe. Sizes: Size: 28-54, Length: 28-36 | Colors: 18 in total, including Tuesday Black and Thursday True Khaki | Materials: 97% cotton, 3% elastane Bonobos encourages you to mix it up any day of the week with the Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pant. With a huge size range and five fits from slim to athletic, plus an embroidery waistband detail, building your week around these durable, easy-care pants is easy. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Sizes: Size: 28-66, Length: 28-34 | Colors: 43 in total, including Mineral Black and Olive Night | Materials: 80% cotton, 19% polyester, 1% elastane Levis offers a wide range of colors and patterns for these stretchy cotton-blend chinos. From stretch twill to plaid to corduroy, there’s an option for every work situation. These casual pants sit below the waist with a slight taper and have an inclusive sizing range with regular and tall and tall fits. Sizes: 28-38 | Colors: Washed Black, Sand | Materials: 100% cotton 14 ounces Los Angeles-based Buck Masons designs riffs on iconic American staples with an emphasis on quality fabrics, and these HW full-saddle canvas work pants are an example of that aesthetic. These five-pocket high-rise work pants are made of a heavyweight, durable, garment-washed cotton with triple stitching at the side seams, crotch and back waist. These are the kind of pants that will continue to get softer with every wear and wash. Sizes: 30-42 | Colors: Black, Navy Black, Rum Raisin, Frosted Grey, Magnet, Plaza | Materials: 86% cotton, 14% elastane Good Man Brand, a black owned and founded brand, is known for its fine designs of menswear. These Flex Pro Five-Pocket Jersey hybrid pants are super comfortable with ultra-soft, four-way stretch jersey and a gusset in the crotch area, while a slightly tapered leg creates a modern, cropped fit for the workplace. In addition, the brand donates part of its profits to the Why Not You Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against poverty through education. Sizes: Size: 28-38, Length: 30-34 | Colors: 8 in total, including black and anthracite | Materials: 100% Polyester Vuori brings a performance twist to the classic five-pocket silhouette with its tapered Meta Pant. This pair can handle a hike all the way to a day of meetings: the lightweight, quick-drying polyester fabric is four-way stretch and has UPF protection, and the overall look is still office-ready. Sizes: Size: 28-46, Length: 28-37 | Colors: 14 in total, including Gray Sage and Iron Blue | Materials: Body: 53% elastomultiester, 47% recycled polyester Lululemon takes everyday work pants to the next level with the Commission Classic-Fit Pants. These breathable, shape-retaining pants are made from their Warpstreme fabric, which has a unique stretch knit that is smooth without being constricted. Other fit details include snaps on the back pockets to prevent opening and an ergonomic gusset to provide a little extra room for comfort and movement. Sizes: Size: 28-40, Length: 28-34 | Colors: Dark Indigo, Black, Faded Black, Deep Indigo, Navy | Materials: 94% organic cotton, 2% elastane, 4% other fibers These jeans are part of the Everlanes Uniform collection and are both casual and sophisticated, with a slim (not too skinny) fit. The jeans are also backed by a 365 day warranty if for any reason they have a hole within one year of purchase they will be replaced free of charge. Also note: Organic cotton is sustainably grown and milled, then dyed with an indigo method that reduces water consumption by 55%. Sizes: Size: 28-44, Length: Short, Medium, Long | Colors: blue, gray | Materials: Shell: 99% wool, 1% elastane, Lining: 95% polyester, 5% elastane The Banana Republic Signature Nailhead Suit Pant was developed three years ago: the menswear design team refined this tailored, slim fit with a slightly tapered leg and distinctive breakaway at the hem. The Italian wool fabric is lined and, conveniently, is also wrinkle-resistant, breathable and stretchy. Sizes: Size: 28-42, Length: 28-34 | Colors: Moonless Night, Canyon Brown, Camouflage Green | Materials: 98% Cotton, 2% Lycra Cargo pants are back, but more stylish. Gaps strike the right balance between easygoing comfort and durability with a snug fit through the leg. The cotton-blend fabric also has a touch of stretch, meaning these pants won’t lose their shape. Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 15 in total, including Total Eclipse Blue and True Black | Materials: 95% cotton, 5% stretch The Mack Weldons Ace Track Pants are designed to be sleeker than traditional bulky track pants and stretchy for everyday wear, while details such as ribbed cuffs and a rear zip pocket are a modern upgrade to your college sweatshirts.

