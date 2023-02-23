Another week, another school record shattered. This time in a dominant way.

The quartet of junior Liam Murphy, rookie Jimmy Milgie, senior Sean Dolan and graduate student Charlie ODonovan erased the old indoor school record with a time of 9:20.44 in the medley relay remotely at the Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.

Villanova’s old school overall record, which includes indoor and outdoor competition, had stood since the 1987 Penn Relays when a group of Wildcats clocked 9:21.04.

Villanova’s time narrowly beat Michigan for third place, with the Wolverines posting a time of 9:20.83. Nova nearly won first place, with Wisconsin and North Carolina tied for first with a time of 9:19.99.

Murphy opened in the 1,200-metre portion of the four-run event. There are two different types of runners, some who thrive with runners around them and others who manage to keep their own pace in a time trial fashion.

Murphy loves the runners around him and opening with him was the right decision. Murphy ran an approximate time of 2:52 for the 1,200-meter race, according to head coach Marcus OSullivan.

It was the right choice, especially since [ODonovan] was the right one to have on anchor on this particular case, OSullivan said.

Murphy broke too early for the finish line as the track was disoriented with 400 yards representing a lap and a quarter.

Milgie led the second part of the event in the 400 meters and kept the pace for the team. He posted an estimated time of 48 seconds on the scoreboard, according to OSullivan.

Let’s stay on our feet a bit, don’t fall and keep going, OSullivan said of Milgies’ duty to keep up the pace.

After the first two innings were over, the Cats fell far behind, but Dolan in the 800 yards produced when the team needed him.

[Dolan] ran, I would say, one of the best legs he’s ever run, maybe 1:45 high, OSullivan said.

When ODonovan received the stint, he was in a terrible situation, considering he had five to six teams behind him who could push him back. ODonovan is the type of athlete who can keep up with his pace well and is a good leader without runners around him.

ODonovan was able to get behind the Texan rider later in his race and maintain his pace until the final lap.

He ended up running 3:53 for the 1600, which was a really big run for him, and almost got close to Wisconsin, OSullivan said.

The team’s overall time was blistering, but it was only the fifth fastest time of the weekend. This places Nova fifth in the NCAA Championship standings and the top 16 receive a berth in the NCAA Championships.

Around the world, rookie Marco Langon competed in Bathurst, Australia early Saturday morning at the Bathurst 23 World Cross Country Athletics Championships.

Langon ran to a 19e place at the finish with a time of 26:16 in the 8,000 meters, helping guide Team USA to a bronze medal.

He said he wanted to be in the top 20, OSullivan said. We even thought [assistant coach] Matt Valeriani and I thought it was really ambitious.

Langon was able to prepare well on campus.

We were very lucky with the weather because we were able to stay on the West Campus grass a lot, OSullivan said. We did a lot of remote work there.

The weather in Australia was a challenge with temperatures reaching 95 degrees, but he was the second American to finish.

Langon was one of six male riders representing Team USA at the world championships.

Langon behaved well as soon as he put on the Villanova jersey. He earned Mid-Atlantic All-Region and All Big East Second Team honors. He also placed 13e at the Big East Championships in the 8,000 meters during the cross country season.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Cats, as they travel to Chicago on Wednesday for the Big East Championships next Friday and Saturday.

Connecticut will most likely prevail in this year’s edition due to their depth and skill throughout many races. Nova will fight for second place.

In some sort of landscaped idea, we could finish second, or we could finish fourth, OSullivan said. And the point difference will be small.

For example, Connecticut won the Big East Championships last year with a total of 227 points. DePaul was second with 99 points, Villanova was third with 96 points, and Butler and Georgetown finished just behind Nova with 95 and 91 points.

It would be nice to get on the podium, you know, for the team, OSullivan said.