University of Alabama at Birmingham Athletics





BIRMINGHAM – UAB Men’s Basketball (20-8, 11-6 C-USA) will host Rice (17-10, 8-8 C-USA) Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT for Senior Night. UAB will honor six seniors, including Ty Brewer , Ledarrius Brewer , KJ Buffen , Trey Jemison , Tavin Lovan And Jordan Walker . – UAB Men’s Basketball (20-8, 11-6 C-USA) will host Rice (17-10, 8-8 C-USA) Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT for Senior Night. UAB will honor six seniors, includingAnd SHOW The game will be streamed live on ESPN+. RADIO David Crane will call the game for the Blazers on 100.5 ESPN JOX 2. SERIES HISTORY UAB leads the overall series 19-3 against Rice, including a 10-1 advantage at Birmingham. The Blazers won the first game of the season in dominant fashion, beating the Owls 70-52 in Houston. Ledarrius Brewer And KJ Buffen each scored 20 points for UAB to lead the way. LAST TIME OUT The Blazers found themselves in double figures at UTSA on several occasions, but came back to claim an 83-78 win at San Antonio. Walker scored 25 points, including the last 10 UAB points in the final two minutes of the game. IN ELITE COMPANY With the Blazers’ victory over UTSA, Andy Kennedy became one of seven active head coaches with 20+ wins in 13 of their first 16 seasons. The other six coaches on the list are John Calipari, Mark Few, Jim Boeheim, Jamie Dixon, Thad Matta and Bob Huggins. THE DOMINANCE OF TALL T

Trey Jemison has been a force for the Blazers lately, averaging 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game over the past 13 games. He matched his previous career high of 17 points at FIU, then set his current career high of 18 points against Middle Tennessee. His tip with nine seconds left against FIU put the game away for UAB. He has recorded double-doubles in six of the last 13 games. THE RETURN Jordan “Jelly” Walker is currently fourth nationally in points per game at 22.6. He dropped 38 points in the season opener against Alabama State, the most by a UAB player in a season opener. Walker went on to earn Sunshine Slam MVP honors after scoring 31 points to go along with 6 rebounds, five assists and five steals against Georgia. He earned C-USA Player of the Week honors for his performance in the tournament. Him and Andy Kennedy are the only two Blazers to record seven 30-plus-point efforts. Walker has scored 30 or more points in four games this season. GET “BUFF”

KJ Buffen has been one of the Blazers’ most consistent players this season. He is scoring 10.5 points per game while grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game. Buffen scored a career-high 25 points with eight rebounds in the Blazers’ win over South Carolina, leading the team in both categories. Buffen earned C-USA Player of the Week honors after posting back-to-back double-doubles against Louisiana Tech (1/26) and Rice (1/28). He finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Blazers’ win over Rice for his second career 20-point double-double. TICKETS UAB Men’s Basketballsingle match ticketsare on sale for the 2022-23 season. For more information on ticket prices, call the UAB Athletics Box Office at (205) 975-UAB1 or request more information by clicking here. Subscriptions for the2023-24 UAB Men’s Basketball Seasonare now available starting at just $110. Season ticket packages will include all of UAB’s inaugural season home games at the American Athletic Conference and will be the most economical way to attend games at Bartow Arena. fans canrenew subscriptions,buy new subscriptionsor request more information about subscription options here. For more information on subscription pricing, call the UAB Athletics Box Office at (205) 975-UAB1. GROUP TICKETS AND FAN EXPERIENCE PACKAGES Individual and corporate groups can plan a memorable experience at Bartow Arena by completing the UAB Group Basketball Ticket Request Form. base at any home basketball game during the 2022-23 season. FOLLOW THE BLAZERS For more information on the UAB men’s basketball team, follow @UAB_MBB onTwitterAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uabsports.com/news/2023/2/22/mens-basketball-uab-hosts-rice-for-senior-night.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos