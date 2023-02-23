Bobby Harvey’s skill set includes long-range shooting, clothing design, as he enjoys ‘resetting’ with Vikings

After three schools and with his COVID 5ebonus year in hand, senior guard Bobby Harvey needed a reset.

He had earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in communications from Indiana University at Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), but found his situation stressful.

“In my last situation (IUPUI), it was very stressful finding joy in basketball and I didn’t like coming to practice,” said the 6’4″ Chicago native, who was ranked top 25 Illinois senior by Illinois Prep Hoops as a senior at Hillcrest High School After high school, Harvey played at Division II Maryville and then Wabash Valley Community College to familiarize himself with the coaches of the Division I.

UAP Assistant Coach Matt Dunn had coached Harvey while an IUPUI assistant, so when his name popped up on the transfer portal, the PSU coaching staff were interested.

“Coach Dunn really enjoyed coaching Bobby and thought he would be a perfect fit for Portland State. We really wanted to have more than a superficial knowledge of the people we were bringing in. With Coach Dunn coaching Bobby, we knew exactly what type of person not to not mention his ability on the field,” said the second-year head coach Jase Coburn .

They contacted Harvey, who liked the idea of ​​joining the Vikings due to his previous experience with Dunn. “I wanted to have fun again and I trusted Coach Dunn,” he said.

Harvey said he chose basketball over other sports as a high school student “because that’s where most of my passion and love for the sport was. I love meeting new people, teammates, coaches, opposing players. I get personal satisfaction from seeing the work I put into translating to the game and I gain confidence.” He also chose it to honor a deceased cousin, who played basketball for Chicago High School. That’s why he wears the number two, he says. It was all a lot to lose if he didn’t find a way to get his basketball mojo back.

But, he said, the situation in Indianapolis ultimately made him stronger as a person and paved the way for his reborn love of the game. “I took the game more seriously and I took my time more seriously. I focused on planning and time management. Now that I’m here, I’m happy playing basketball again and I have a positive thought process.”

Harvey was the Vikings’ sixth man, averaging 7.6 points in about 18 minutes per game off the bench. His three-point shot was important. Harvey is second on the team, having made 52-134 attempts (.388) and converted at least one three-point shot in 24 straight games heading into this week’s game.

According to Coburn, “He’s a very competitive and really feisty person. Bobby is a really good shooter, which not only helps him, but also helps his teammates. He has a great ability to open up in a lot of different situations. “He’s also very good at attacking the rim. He’s very tough and gives us a physical presence with rebounds and defence.”

Harvey’s experience “is a great asset to our program. He’s been at different levels of basketball and had to work for everything. He’s one of our captains, and being a captain comes with a lot of responsibility,” Coburn said.

Responsibility is not a new concept for Harvey. In high school, he started selling designer shirts to friends and others to spend money on.

Then, as a sophomore in college during COVID, he was sitting in his dorm and thinking “I had been selling designer shirts for some other company to some of the kids in Chicago, so why not develop my own brand to sell it to the clients I already had back in Chicago.” Thus, the clothing brand Rich Amilli was born. Harvey designed a logo around the theme “get rich or die trying” and put it on a line of designer casual clothing. He sells to teens and young adults on Instagram and other social media. The price range is $30 to $80.

And, yeah, he realized that Nike was in Portland when he was contacted by PSU and it crossed his mind that he would be very supportive of a collaboration with Nike, but that wasn’t not one of the reasons he came to the Pacific Northwest. It was time for a reset.

Harvey likes it here. He loves basketball and finds the Big Sky Conference faster and more guard-oriented. He adapts well and finds the people here friendlier and more open.

He would like to play professional basketball, but he also has his eye on his future after basketball. He is enrolled in PSU’s post-secondary adult education and continuing education master’s program and would ultimately like to coach “and impact the lives of young people.”

In the meantime, Harvey is thriving in his reset.

“He competes every day. It’s everyone’s job to defend and bounce back, but his offensive skills have really helped open up our attack. He’s a great teammate. Our team really enjoys being with him every day. The amount of energy he can bring into a room, it’s awesome,” Coburn said.