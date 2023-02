Milan Fashion Week opens with celebrity stardust and industry growth

AFP Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Missoni are among the biggest Italian brands featured at Milan Fashion Week from Wednesday, as the industry is buoyed by stellar sales results despite war-fueled economic uncertainty. US megastar Kim Kardashian is set to bring some celebrity stardust at an event hosted by D&G to celebrate her Ciao Kim line, which debuted in the northern Italian city in September. Renowned brands such as Etro, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Moschino are also among those presenting their fall/winter 2023-2024 collections, with 59 shows on the official program by February 27. Also on the sidelines are exhibitions by American videographer Bill Viola and the late French fashion photographer Guy Bourdin, whose exhibition is curated by Giorgio Armani. Meanwhile, the first Black Carpet Awards will take place on Friday, a gala evening organized by the Afro Fashion Association to celebrate the diversity the lack of which has long been a problem in Milan. Despite the energy crisis and global uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, which broke out almost exactly a year ago, major luxury brands are flourishing. French giant LVMH, whose Italian brands include Fendi, Bulgari and Loro Piana, announced a 23% increase in sales and a 17% increase in net profit in 2022, two new records for the group. AFP “Exceptional” year Meanwhile, rival Kering reported a 14% increase in net profit, with sales up 15%, despite poor performances from flagship brands Gucci and Balenciaga. Figures from Italy’s National Fashion Chamber (CNMI) confirm the positive trend, with the sector recording better-than-expected revenues of 98.3 billion euros ($104 billion) in 2022, up 18% from to the previous year. “Growth like 2022 has been exceptional,” reflecting a post-pandemic boost, said fashion chamber chief Carlo Capasa. As lower gas prices and hopes of slowing inflation have fueled hopes of a good 2023, the fashion chamber is cautiously forecasting growth of 4%, closer to pre-levels the pandemic. “Maybe we could do even better, but there is a war on Europe’s doorstep, uncertainty over energy costs and we hope China will be out of the pandemic,” Capasa told reporters. journalists on Tuesday. Gucci’s figures suffered from weakness in the Chinese market, where coronavirus restrictions that have weighed on shopping habits were only lifted in December. Sales fell 11% in the fourth quarter at Gucci, where Sabato De Sarno was named the new creative director in January following the surprise resignation of Alessandro Michele in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/feature/entertainment/2302226499/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos