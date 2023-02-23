CITY OF GUATEMALA, Guatemala (February 21, 2023) The United States Under-17 Youth Men’s National Team qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup with a savage 5-3 win over Guatemala in the quarter-finals of the Concacaf U Championship -17 2023. The United States clinch their World Cup ticket in hard-fought fashion, fending off a brave Guatemala side energized by the boisterous crowd of 11,275 at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

As the USA opened the scoring early with a seventh-minute goal from striker Brian Romero and another from striker Keyrol Figueroa in the 28th minute, a Guatemalan penalty just before the break kept hopes alive. advancement of hosts. The start of the second half saw three goals in the space of three minutes as a tally from Aiden Harangi and another from Figueroa sandwiched Guatemala’s second goal. The Chapins made it a one-goal game again in the 74th before midfielder Taha Habroune finally put things out of reach in the 83rd.

With the victory, the United States qualify for a record 18th FIFA U-17 World Cup, as the fifth team to secure a place for this year’s tournament, scheduled for November/December in Peru. The United States will be joined by Mexico, who beat El Salvador 3-0 in the first game of the quarter-finals tonight, and two other Concacaf quarter-final winners. USA advances to the Concacaf U-17 Championship semi-finals on Friday, February 24 (8 p.m. ET; FS2, ViX+) against the winner of tomorrow’s Canada-Puerto Rico match.

The United States struggled to find their rhythm offensively against a Guatemalan side buoyed by their boisterous home crowd, but still found the game’s first goal in the seventh minute. Vazquez won the ball just outside Guatemala 18 and sent a well-timed cross for Romero, who carried it home. USA nearly doubled their lead a few minutes later when Romero played a nice ball for Vazquez in the 11th.

The Chapins gave USA trouble with their press and maintained a deadly physical defense during halftime. While the United States once again had the advantage in possession, 67% to 33%, Guatemala made it difficult to advance the ball. USA broke through on a few assists and ran down the wing, and Vazquez again fired up the second goal from the left side in the 28th minute. He played a ball from the bottom of the wing to Figueroa near the six and while a Guatemalan defender deflected the initial cross, the center forward held the game and doubled the American advantage with his follow-up attempt .

All of Guatemala’s early shots came from outside the box, but they began to venture deeper into American territory as the half wore on. The host country finally entered the chessboard following a free kick in the 43rd. As USA tried to clear, the referee whistled a questionable hand and pointed for the penalty spot. While Ferree guessed the right direction, he was unable to save Olger Escobars’ attempt and the New England Revolution strikers’ goal sent Guatemala into the break with momentum.

The hosts continued that momentum in a wild second-half opener, coming off with the front foot before right-back Aiden Harangi added to the American lead in the 50th as he charged down the field to strike a hard shot from 25 yards. Guatemala responded almost immediately, as a long ball over the top fell on striker Gabino Vasquez, whose spinning finish brought The Chapins back to less than one in the 52nd. The United States responded as Figueroa bagged the brace a minute later. After an early save from goalkeeper Diego Bolaos, he hit the rebounding rebound through the Guatemalan defense for his sixth goal of the competition, tied for the tournament lead.

The Chapins refused to go down easily, backed by the ever-devout local crowd. They came back to a one-goal deficit once again in the 74th, as midfielder Antony Recinos headed a ball for defender Carlos Aguilar after a well-taken corner to set up a tense 16-minute finale for the States -United.

MYNT U-17 were finally able to put things to bed in the 83rd as second-half substitute Paulo Rudisill played a nice cross for Habroune. The midfielder met the ball at six and tapped it past Bolaos to secure the USA World Cup spot and semi-final qualification.

GOAL SUMMARY

United States Brian Romero (David Vazquez), 7th minute: After Guatemala appeared to defuse an American attacking run, Vazquez’s relentless press was rewarded as he won the ball on the 18th. cut to Romero, who hit a hard shot from the right side of the six to the left side of the net for the games first goal. United States 1, GUA 0

United States Keyrol Figueroa, 28th minute: Vazquez again helped score the game’s second goal, this time for Figueroa. Running down the left wing, he sent a cross into the box for the center forward near the six. While a Guatemalan defender managed to get a foot on the ball and deflect it, Figueroa held play and collected the ball from 10 yards out before kicking it past the keeper at the left post. US 2, GUA 0

GUA Olger Escobar (Penalty), 45+1st minute: The day after a Guatemalan free kick in the American half, a controversial handball call led to the referee pointing to the penalty spot. Escobar got up and sent a shot to the left side of the net. Although goalkeeper Duran Ferree guessed correctly, he was unable to make the save and Escobars’ goal sent the home crowd into a frenzy before half-time. United States 2, GUA 1

United States Aiden Harangi (Cruz Medina),e minute: After a tenuous start to the second half, the United came back on the front foot with Medina coming down the left wing and playing a ball just beyond the top of the box. Midfielder Taha Habroune left it for the hard-charging Harangi, who hammered it from 25 yards to the left post past the strained Bolaos. United States 3, GUA 1

GUA Gabino Vasquez (Kévin Illescas), 52 years oldn/a minute: Guatemala responded quickly with a long ball from Kevin Illescas on the right side of the field. Inside the corner of the box, Vasquez spun to protect it and stole the bouncing ball to the far left post to make it a one-goal game. United States 3, GUA 2

United States Keyrol Figueroa, 53 years oldrd minute: Working in midfield, Romero played against Medina near the penalty spot. Bolaos came off his line to make a play in midfield and Medina served Figueroa on the left side of the box. The goalkeeper slid to deflect his shot, but the rebound landed on Figueroa and his second attempt was a bouncing ball that went through the Guatemalan defense to the far right post. United States 4, GUA 2

GUA Carlos Aguilar (Antony Recinos), 74 years olde minute: Guatemala kept their World Cup hopes alive by turning a late free kick deep into American territory into a goal as Escobar served a ball to the far left post. There, Recinos crossed the goal frame in the middle of the six and Aguilar jumped over his mark to send a strong header to the right post and draw the game. The Chapins closer. United States 4, GUA 3

United States Taha Habroune (Paulo Rudisill), 83 years oldrd minute: Forward Micah Burton found Rudisill open on the right side of the pitch. He sent him back once in the box to the six, where he came across a Habroune who arrived late. The Columbus Crew midfielder tapped it around the Bolaos dive in the middle of the net to freeze the game for the United States US 5, GUA 3

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The United States have now qualified for a record 18 FIFA U-17 World Cups. Brazil can equal the record when CONMEBOL host their World Cup qualifying tournament later this spring. Brazil secured an automatic spot in 2019 as tournament hosts.

The United States, Mexico and New Zealand are the only three countries to qualify for the last four U-17 World Cups. Brazil, Chile, France and Paraguay still have the chance to join the roster of nations to reach all Age Group World Championships since 2015.

Head coach Gonzalo Segares made six changes from the starting lineup that beat the Dominican Republic 7-0 in the round of 16. Defenders Christian Diaz and Sawyer Jura, midfielders Taha Habroune and Pedro Soma and striker Keyrol Figueroa were the survivors.

Figueroas six goals is currently tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race tournaments with Mexicos Stephano Carrillo.

Nine players have scored for the United States at CU17C: Figueroa (six goals), Habroune, Cruz Medina (three), Chris Aquino, Micah Burton, Ezekiel Soto (two), Aiden Harangi, Brian Romero and Paulo Rudisill.

Eight players delivered an assist: Rudisill (four assists), David Vazquez (three), Adrian Gill, Habroune, Romero (two), Figueroa, Jura, Medina and Soto.

– YOUNG MEN’S UNDER-17 NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT –

Match: United States Men’s National Under-17 Team vs. Guatemala

Date: February 21, 2023

Competition: 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship Quarter-Final

Place: National Stadium Doroteo Guamuch Flowers; Guatemala, Guatemala

Presence:

To start up: 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET)

Time: 71 degrees, partly cloudy

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 2 3 5

LAU 1 2 3

United States Brian Romero (David Vazquez) 7e minute

United States Keyrol Figueroa 28

GUA Olger Escobar 45+1

USA Aiden Harangi (Cruz Medina)

GUA – Gabino Vasquez (Kevin Illescas) 52

United States Keyrol Figueroa 53

GUA Carlos Aguilar (Antony Recinos) 74

United States Taha Habroune (Paulo Rudisill) 83

Compositions:

UNITED STATES: 1-Formerly Ferré; 13-Aiden Harangi, 15-Christian Diaz, 4-Tyler Hall (Capt.), 13-Sawyer Jura; 8-Pedro Soma, 14-Taha Habroune (15-Stuart Hawkins, 87), 10-Cruz Medina (16-Adrian Gill, 70); 7-Brian Romero (19-Paulo Rudisill, 71), 17-Keyrol Figueroa (9-Micah Burton, 56), 11-David Vazquez (18-Ezekiel Soto, 86)

Unused substitutes: 12-Adam Beaudry, 2-Oscar Verhoeven, 6-Edwyn Mendoza, 20-Chris Aquino

Head Coach: Gonzalo Segares

LAU: 1-Diego Bolanos; 3-Daniel Merida (captain), 5-Jeffrey Lopez, 7-Hector Prillwitz (20-Jorge de Leon, 75), 8-Santiago Garazo, 11-Gabino Vasquez, 13-Selvin Sagastume (9-Oseas Guerra, 56), 14-Kevin Illescas, 16-Elvi Ellington (15-Carlos Aguila, 12), 17-Anthony Recinos (18-Anthony Salama, 75), 19-Olgar Escobar

Subs not used: 12-John Lutin, 2-Nicholas Chinchilla, 4-Christopher Raymond, 6-Ariel Lon

Coach: Marvin Cabrera

Stat Summary: United States / GUA

Shots: 14 / 16

Shots on goal: 6 / 5

Backup: 2 / 1

Corner kicks: 3 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 7

Offside: 3 / 2

Summary of misconduct:

Gua Kevin Illescas (watch out) 38e minute

USA Christian Diaz (caution) 73

US Duran Ferree (Attention) 88

USA Micah Burton (caution) 90

Officials:

Referee: Victor Caceres (MEX)

Assistant Referee 1: Michel Espinoza (MEX)

Assistant Referee 2: Leonardo Castillo (MEX)

Fourth official: Jefferson Escobar (HON)