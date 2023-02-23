



Over the weekend of February 15, the Vanderbilt Commodores men’s tennis team hosted FAU, Oklahoma State and Belmont to wrap up their three-week home stint. Saturday February 18 Vanderbilt vs. FAU (6-7) The Commodores kicked off their competitive weekend Saturday against FAU. Prior to this encounter, each team had only faced each other once in 2007 when Vanderbilt edged the Owls 4-3. However, FAU emerged victorious this time around, beating the Commodores 4-1. After retiring from the first doubles match, Vanderbilt fought back, with Joubert Klopper and Macsen Sisam claiming their fourth straight doubles victory and tying the score at 1-1. The tie forced the third doubles match to begin, in which Siim Trost and Paul Wang fell to the Owls duo of Huempfner and Robbins 7-3. The Owls rode on the wind of their doubles victories by capturing the first singles point. However, freshman Nathan Cox helped the Commodores regain their straight-set sweep (6-4, 6-3). The Owls then got two more points to take the win. At the end of the day, head coach Ian Duvenhage commented on his team’s performance. We had a tough day but we have to keep our heads up, keep competing and keep working to improve, Duvenhague said. The final results of the game between the Commodores and the Owls were as follows: Simple Kevin Huempfner (FAU) defeated. Klopper 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) Cox (Vanderbilt) def. Alberto Colas 6-4, 6-3 Filip Krolo (FAU) defeated. Throw Michael 6-4, 6-3 Joao Graca (FAU) defeated. Troost 6-3, 6-2 Sisam (Vanderbilt) vs. Alvaro Fernandez Horta 6-3, 3-6, 4-3 unfinished Mitchell Deames (Vanderbilt) vs. Hunter Robbins 3-3 unfinished Double Huempfner/Hunter Robbins (FAU) beats. Comfort/Wang 7-6 (7-3) Krolo/ Garca (FAU) defeated. Cox/Michael Ross 6-3 Sisam/ Klopper (Vanderbilt) def. Colas/Fernandez Horta 7-6 (7-3) Sunday February 19 Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma State (4-3) In doubles, Cox and Ross helped the Commodores take an early lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This performance was followed by Klopper and Sisam extending their winning streak to five in a row. In singles, Cox and Sisam both picked up points for the Commodores. However, the Cowboys won three singles runs to tie the overall score. The deciding match took place on Court 4 where Trost fought back after being one set to force the deciding third set. He eventually fell just short by a score of 8-6. The scores between the Commodores and the Owls were as follows: Simple Tyler Zink (OSU) defeated. Kloper 3-5, 6-4, 6-2 Cox (Vanderbilt) def. Chase Ferguson 6-3, 6-1 Isaac Becroft (OSU) defeated. Ross 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Alex Garcia (OSU) defeats. Troop 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) Sisam (Vanderbilt) def. Francisco Pini 6-2, 6-3 Alessio Basile (OSU) defeated. Mitchell Deamers 6-4, 6-2 Double Becroft/Zinc (OSU) defeated. Comfort/Paul Wang 6-3 Cox/Ross (Vanderbilt) def. Garcia/Ferguson 6-2 Knocker/Sisam (Vanderbilt) beats. Badile/Pini 7-6 (7-3) Vanderbilt vs. Belmont (6-1) Despite falling short against the Cowboys earlier in the day, the Commodores were able to bounce back and earn a 6-1 win over town rival Belmont. Starting with doubles matches, Klopper and Sisam improved their winning streak to six straight while Cox and Ross also picked up their second straight win. On the singles side, Klopper, Deames, Ross and Troost each picked up two set wins. Following this team win, the Commodores improved to a 13-0 record against Belmont. Scores between the Commodores and Bruins were as follows: Simple Drummer (Vanderbilt) beats. Marco Ilic 6-4, 6-4 Cox (Vanderbilt) def. Alfred Wallin 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 Ross (Vanderbilt) def. Tomas Luis 6-1, 6-1 Troost (Vanderbilt) def. Ian Cruz 6-3, 6-3 Riccardo Trione (Belmont) defeated. Misam 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 Deames (Vanderbilt) def. Gabriel Sardo 7-5 (7-4), 6-3 Double Troost/Wang (Vanderbilt) vs. Trione/Ilic 5-4, unfinished Cox/Ross (Vanderbilt) def. Wallin/Randall 6-4 Knocker/Sisam (Vanderbilt) beats. Luis/Cruz 6-4 Overall, head coach Ian Duvenhage was enthusiastic about his players’ wins, but dissatisfied with his team’s overall performance that day. It was two very good matches today. It’s too bad we lost to Oklahoma State. We had them on the ropes, Duvenhage said after the day. We were leading a set and the break. Impossible to close them. That was our problem: we were getting ahead, but we weren’t pushing people away. Hope we can fix this and go from there Following: The men’s tennis team hits the road this weekend to wrap up the non-conference game. The Commodores will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. CST.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vanderbilthustler.com/2023/02/22/mens-tennis-falls-just-short-to-osu-and-fau-before-bouncing-back-against-belmont/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos