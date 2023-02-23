No. 7 Alabama beats Samford in comeback fashion





Alabama Athletics Photo: Alabama Athletics TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy earned his 1,200th victory as head coach of the Crimson Tide with a 3-2 comeback win Wednesday night over Samford at Rhoads Stadium. Murphy becomes the ninth head coach in NCAA history to earn 1,200 wins in a Division I program and is the only coach with over 1,000 wins entirely at an SEC institution. Seventeen other head coaches have surpassed the 1,200 win mark, and another 11 do so entirely at the Division I level. Alabama (7-2) and Samford (2-7) were scoreless until a two-out field error in the top of the fourth allowed the Bulldogs to tackle two unearned runs and take first. advance. The Crimson Tide earned a run back in the bottom half thanks to an RBI brace from Bailey Dowling, but ultimately left the potential tying run stalled at third base. Alabama failed two goals late in the fifth, but a first walk to Abby Duchscherer and a single from Dowling put up two with no one in the sixth. Ally Shipman stepped in to pinch the shot and dropped an RBI single right to tie it at 2-2 and, three batters later, Kenleigh Cahalan sent an RBI single down the middle to give Tide a 3-2 lead. Jaala Torrence (1-1) closed the game in seventh, taking the win with 3.0 scoreless relief innings in the circle. From Head Coach Patrick Murphy “Being in the same program for 27 years doesn’t happen anymore in college athletics, anywhere in any sport. To be able to be here from day one to today is just amazing. It all starts with my associate head coach Aly who has been with me for 25 years as a head coach. It’s also unheard of. The loyalty and continuity of the coaching staff is tremendous. Our strength coach Michelle Diltz , it’s year 18 for her. The fact that everyone knows what’s going to happen with our staff and being consistent, I think that really helped us. Obviously, all the sporting directors for whom I’ve worked with have been great and have supported this program from day one, so it’s a dream come true. Strong points Patrick Murphy becomes the ninth head coach in NCAA history to earn 1,200 wins in a Division I program and the only one with more than 1,000 wins entirely at an SEC institution

Kenleigh Cahalan's RBI single extended his hitting streak to nine games

Kenleigh Cahalan’s RBI single extended his hitting streak to nine games

It was only the second time this season that Alabama trailed after the fifth inning and their first victory in this situation. Scoring Summary T4 | A two-out field error gave the Bulldogs two runs (0-2, 2 Out)

B4 | Bailey Dowling hit an RBI double into the left field gap (1-2, 1 Out)

B6 | Ally Shipman stepped in to pinch the shot and dropped an RBI single down the right (2-2, 0 Out)

B6 | Kenleigh Cahalan sent an RBI single down the middle to give Alabama the lead (3-2, 2 Out) Following: Easton Bama Bash (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Kennesaw State – 4:00 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 24 vs. Southeast Louisiana – 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Indiana State – 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Southeast Louisiana — 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Kennesaw State — 1 p.m. CT

