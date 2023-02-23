‘We deserve to have the merit’ | Austin fashion experts discuss the impact of black culture





Many major fashion trends worn today by different cultures began within the black community.

AUSTIN, Texas Fashion trends come and go, but original trendsetters often go unrecognized. That’s why Austin’s black community makes sure that credit is given where it’s due. As part of KVUE’s celebration of black history monthwe caught up with several local fashion experts to explore the importance of fashion in black culture. “You can’t even talk about fashion or style without black people,” said a local man known as “Legend already made“, whose eccentric wardrobe is unparalleled on the Austin fashion scene. Were in a space where everyone wants to be an influence and often the purpose of the mission is missed and swept under the rug, said Keirsten Lynnette, clothing designer and artistic director. And, actually, a lot of black women and men started a lot of things. And we deserve to have the credit. Major fashion trends worn today by different cultures started within the black community, including streetwear, long acrylic nails, and chunky jewelry. But when the people who started the trends wore them, they were criticized. Back when we did it, it was considered ghetto, ratchet or tasteless, said Alika Harris, owner of Alika’s Acrylics. Our ancestors died teaching us the plan of freedom. It’s time to live to show them we heard them, said Legend Already Made. The style gurus have said it clearly: being neglected is over. Today, proud black entrepreneurs are making a fashion statement by reclaiming their culture. We’re taking our big back, and we’re seeing each other,” said Antaris Jackson, co-owner of A1 Beauty Supply. Just because you’re a person of color, you’re young, you’re a minority, no matter what, you can still do it. Find out how these trendsetters are adding style and diversity to Austin’s fashion scene by visiting their Instagram accounts. KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | instagram | Youtube

