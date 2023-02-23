NewJeans Hanni impresses bunnies with men’s clothing Here’s how people react





NewJeans Hanni caught the eye of Bunnies with their modern outfit, based on a men’s collection. Here’s what people are saying about her look! (Photo: NME, panchoa) NewJeans Hanni Gains Attention From Bunnies for her fashion sense On February 22, NewJeans Hanni made a jaw-dropping appearance heading into Milan Fashion Week 2023. (Photo: Panchoa) Hanni made headlines with her menswear-inspired clothes. Netizens could not contain their amazement for the idol and started discussing it online. In a forum, their fandom, Bunnies, posted a series of photos featuring Hanni with the outfit. They discovered it was a tweed jacket from Gucci’s spring 2023 collection. (Photo: Panchoa) (Photo: Panchoa) According to the head of Gucci websitethe jacket is a retro tweed with embroidery, showcasing gold anchor buttons, and is also made in Italy. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Hanni not only wore clothes for her top, but also for her shoes. They discovered that Hanni’s shoes were also part of Gucci’s menswear list, namely GG embossed men’s sneakers. Bunnies also spotted her Gucci bag with Hanni’s name emblazoned on the accessory. (Photo: Panchoa) (Photo: Panchoa) YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: NewJeans Hanni Named Global Ambassador for Armani Beauty In October 2022, it was reported that Hanni had become Gucci’s latest addition brand ambassador. From there, she has represented the brand with confidence, and the Milan event will be her first official Fashion Week appearance as a Gucci representative. Fans praised Hanni for pulling off the style. She was also praised for her visuals and her kindness. Others praised her for making the clothes suitable for both sexes. Read their comments below: “Heol, she wears it well, so pretty.” “It suits him well. Our little and precious Hanni.” “She’s so beautiful but I want them to let her hair down. I think she’ll be even cuter.” “His hairstyle. She succeeded. Pham Hanni! “Even in the model’s cut, the clothes look like women’s clothes. It’s pretty and she looks good.” “The tweed jacket she wore today was from the spring 2023 collection and it was a product from the men’s collection. She wore it like a dress!” “Personally, it fits Hanni’s image, and it suited him well.” NewJeans Hanni becomes global ambassador for Armani Beauty Besides Gucci, Hanni is also the new global ambassador of Armani Beauty. On February 8, the luxury brand announced her for the role, reaching out through their official SNS. Giorgio Armani himself has expressed his amazement at Hanni’s ability to sway fans with his personality and artistry. He also added that personality will always be number one when it comes to branding. “Hanni is a very young artist with great expressive power and an irresistible, captivating individuality: a contrast that I find interesting. She has personality, which for me is the most fascinating trait, always.” Giorgio Armani.” What do you think of Hanni’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below! Read KpopStarz for more information on K-pop. Source: (1) (2)

IN OTHER NEWS: NewJeans Hanni was inspired by THIS Disney movie for his lyrics in 'Hype Boy'

Written by Israel Monte

