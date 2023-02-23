What we saw at London Fashion Week





LONDON farmhouses are not normally a source of stylistic inspiration for the upper echelons of fashion. But at London Fashion Week, it felt like some designers had the brains on their minds. Simone Rocha had hay fever, she packed her layered sheer skirts with similar-looking stuff and Christopher Kane offered column tops and dresses with kitsch prints of pigs, chicks and rats generated by the AI. SS Daley presented knitwear with one of his favorite recurring motifs, the duck, as did Daniel Lee, whose first collection for Burberry was filled with wacky prints of mallards, feathery fronds and a knitted duck bonnet with a beak and legs. For what? Because ducks are so British and associated with rain, Mr Lee said after the show. As Britain continues to grapple with its ongoing national identity crisis, the turn to familiar ground think English eccentricity and green, pleasant land should perhaps come as no surprise. But there was also more to this season than that.

Beyond Burberry’s big reveal, here are some of the week’s most memorable moments. Stylized sexuality for women by women was a major moment

Dilara Findikoglu has become one of London’s must-see shows in recent seasons. The Turkish-British designer uses her clothes to explore ideas of provocative female sexuality and emancipation, often with a touch of sorcery. Her latest collection, inspired in part by the women’s protest movement in Iran, weaponized the female body in a back-and-forth between armor and undress, culminating in a final gothic dress with a layered skirt and a bodice made of knives. in sparkling silver. Ms. Findikoglu is part of a movement that is redefining sexy apparel for the female gaze. These designers include Dimitra Petsa, whose Di Petsa show featured wet-look illusion dresses inspired by Greek goddesses, and Karoline Vitto, part of talent incubator Fashion East, who confidently built on her ethos. size inclusive using signatures like metal inserts and cutouts. See also Nensi Dojaka, who showcased more of her ready-to-wear lingerie with a new level of creative achievement and business acumen. just like the flowers for the fall.

Flowers for spring aren’t revolutionary, as every fan of The Devil Wears Prada knows. Perhaps that’s why many London designers have been parading them on the catwalks for fall. Few have gone as far as Richard Quinn, for whom flowers are a hallmark of style and whose decor was so flower-laden on and off the runway that guests were encouraged to make bouquets to take home after the show. Emilia Wickstead offset her grungy Twin Peaks-inspired collection with a few bouquet prints, and Erdem, concerned this season with fallen women in Georgian London, offered ghostly glamor with trompe-l’oeil greenery that snaked its way down her skirts. in jewel-toned taffeta.

Chinese designer Susan Fang made us stop and literally smell the roses with a parade of crushed petals and delicately beaded looks in pastel shades that shimmered and danced with what looked like crystallized droplets. Courtesy of her father, who works for the Shanghai Fire Department, Ms Fang also created rose-scented dresses with water mist wings that sprayed perfume as the models walked. Moncler brought out the stars

This season, most celebrities have not been spotted front row on the runways. Instead, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Charli XCX could be found at the gargantuan Art of Genius presentation hosted by Moncler after the Burberry show. The Italian brand best known for its expensive down jackets has blown the budget for the London iteration of its Genius project, in which Moncler uses guest designers and artists to reinvent its outerwear brand, which is then revealed to the thousands of fans who signed up for free. tickets for the event. They could go to a foam party hosted by Palm Angels; record songs in booths by Jay-Zs RocNation; playing with robots that react to human interaction, courtesy of Japanese label FRGMT; or listen to Alicia Keys, who played a live set. Here too? Pharrell Williams, freshly appointed last week as the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. and two British actors made the tracks a scene.

February is not just a time for fashion shows. It’s also Hollywood awards season, which means actors and actresses are busy walking the red carpets rather than showing up at runway shows. Except, it seems, for Florence Pugh.

The British star didn’t just show her face at the Harris Reed show last week, the first on the London Fashion Week calendar. She opened the whole affair, emerging into the round in a sparkling harlequin dress with a black corset, slippery cutaways and a huge halo topper. In a sometimes judgmental world, our costumes can change who we want to be seen and who we are meant to be, Ms Pugh told the audience. A few days later, at the BAFTA Awards, she wore a bright orange dress by Nina Ricci, where Mr. Reed is now the creative director. Her first home collection is due to be unveiled in Paris next month. Mr. Reed wasn’t the only talent to harness some serious comedic energy. At the SS Daley, Ian McKellen emerged from the shadows in a sailor cap and peacoat for a raucous recital of Tennyson’s The Coming of Arthur. Famous West End fan Anna Wintour smiled serenely as the performance unfolded at her feet. Some designers have tested the limits of taste.

Christopher Kane has always enjoyed being a provocateur. This season, amid commotions and embroidered flowers, he showed spooky robes covered in AI-generated swarms of rats, chickens and piglets, which he later explained were for those who desire clothes that defy dress standards. As more brands pivot to streamlined portability,what would fashion be without those who continually push the boundaries?

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the 27-year-old Nigerian designer who was handpicked by Kanye West to oversee the collaboration between his brand Yeezy and Gap, is clearly thriving astride this line. Her bumster pants pulled closer to the thighs, alongside reworked parody corporate logos and a here-dress insert disc with an arrow pointing to the models’ lower regions. (It was a collection inspired in part by the blurring of lines between life and technology.) So does Jonathan Anderson, whose success with his own line and with Loewe has made him a cornerstone of the London calendar. He does not take this responsibility lightly. He also wasn’t afraid to stick giant penises on billboards on his set or illustrated vinyl t-shirts as part of a tribute to choreographer Michael Clark in an exploration of fandom giving his show a extra thrill. And Simone Rocha made hay.

The whimsical romance and dark underbelly of Simone Rochas’ clothes make it one of the highlights of the London calendar. This season, inspired by the historic Irish tradition of Lughnasadh, a Gaelic harvest festival, she sent models with delicate ribbon bows on the cheekbones or fingertips. They wore crinkled gold cloqu skirt suits or dresses and skirts of shiny black leather and puffy tulle that gained volume with layers of loose raffia. Ms. Rocha is not easy to categorize, nor does she want to be. Much like Molly Goddard, she dresses in supersized ruffled dresses which this season has invited guests to her east London studio to sample skirts in more modest shapes, Ms Rocha’s designs for women (and men) like her. In other words, those who are quietly determined to do things their own way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/22/style/london-fashion-week-simone-rocha-richard-quinn.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos