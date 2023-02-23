Meet the King of Twin Cities Embroidery

You might recognize Benjamin Kellys obscure nickname, Dinosaur Hampton, from his years as the Twin Cities’ embroidery king. It seemed like every weekend he and his chain-stitch embroidery machine popped up in vintage shops and makers markets, ready to sew a single detail (or an entire scene) onto jackets, bowling shirts and buyers’ accessories.

But while he hustled around the city, customizing outerwear for the hip and quirky set, behind the scenes he was pursuing his true passion: designing and sewing clothes. I’ve always loved clothes, says Kelly. Especially at times in your life like high school, it’s kind of all you have, the only way to really express yourself is, like, the clothes and the music you listen to.

Although Kelly’s career initially drew him to the latter, he was a musician most of his life and played with bands in the Twin Cities, eventually he returned to his love of clothing. It all finally clicked after he traveled to California in 2015 and fell in love with the LA design scene. There were all these big brands, he says. I went to this store and said to the guy, I love these jeans, and he said, thanks, I made them. It just blew me away. I felt really moved by the physicality of the clothes.

As soon as he got home, he bought his first sewing machine, almost immediately came up with the brand name Dinosaur Hampton (it doesn’t mean anything, he says of the name), and, with the help of YouTube and cheap patterns from Joann Fabrics, teaches himself how to sew. After a few years, he enrolled in the Apparel Technology program at Minneapolis Community and Technical Colleges to learn the intricacies of the trade.

Meanwhile, before he felt he had the skills to launch a full clothing line, but was keen to participate in the local design scene, he discovered chain stitch embroidery. He traveled to North Carolina to buy a machine and dragged it through the Twin Cities to create embroideries on the spot at local events and markets. I’ve probably embroidered 2,000 pieces just walking around there, he says.

After a pre-pandemic year or two of participating in two or three pop-ups a week, Kelly has (for the most part) quit the market game. It was a springboard, he said. I wanted to grow from there and do completely original pieces.

These quirky, genderless, versatile, workwear-inspired pieces were eventually discontinued in late 2022. They were inspired by Kelly’s favorite garments: easy-to-wear, no-fuss coats and button-ups; straight twill chinos. I think a selfish place is the best place for any clothing designer, because that should be all they want to wear, Kelly says.

He plans to add new pieces to the line from time to time, but don’t expect curated seasonal collections or dropshell items when the time comes. I’m not trying to outdo Target in t-shirts, he says. They have millions. I don’t need to do this. My plan is to constantly do things that I love and believe in, and hope people will follow as such.

Buy Dinosaur Hampton online at dinosaurhampton.comand keep an eye out for potential collaborations with local stores and website drops in the future.