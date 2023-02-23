Fashion
Fashion designer claims Sam Brinton wore her stolen clothes
A Houston fashion designer has claimed that disgraced former Department of Energy official Sam Brinton wore the tailored clothes she reported missing at a Washington DC airport in 2018.
Asya Khamsin, a Tanzanian fashion designer who has been making her own clothes for years, shared the shocking connection in a Monday tweet that has since gone viral.
Khamsi said she found photos of Brinton wearing her custom clothes that she packed in the missing bag after learning that Brinton had been charged with stealing multiple pieces of luggage from two US airports.
The fashion designer tweeted photos showing some of the clothes she lost, then Brinton who identifies as non-binary and uses pronouns wearing the same outfits.
“I saw the pictures. They were my custom designs, which were lost in this bag in 2018,” she said. told Fox News. “He was wearing my clothes, which were stolen.”
The Khamsins bag disappeared from Ronald Reagan airport in Washington on March 9, 2018, after she flew to the capital for an event where she was to display her clothes, she told Fox. However, after the bag disappeared, she was unable to participate.
Her husband filed reports with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department and filed a claim with Delta Airlines, which is the airline Khamsin uses to fly from Houston to DC. The bag was never found.
Communications between Delta and Khimson shared with Fox News show the fashion designer pleading with the airline to retrieve her bag, saying it was filled with expensive clothes, shoes, jewelry and other personal items.
After seeing photos of Brinton wearing what she believes to be her clothes on the news, she filed a report with the Houston Police Department on December 16. In late January, she said she was contacted by the FBI field office in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to Khamsin’s husband.
“Houston police, I guess, they [sent] the case to the Minnesota FBI,” Khamsin’s husband told Fox. “He called to say, I am [with] the FBI, I’m working on this case. Then my wife gave him the information and we heard nothing. It is not known if the case is ongoing. We don’t know if the case is cold.
The FBI would not confirm that it is investigating, per agency policy. As of Wednesday evening, Brinton had not been charged with any crime related to Khamsins’ clothing.
Brinton, 35, served as the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy before they were canned after being accused of stole a woman’s suitcase from a Minneapolis airport in September and another woman’s bag from a Las Vegas airport in July.
In the Minnesota and Nevada cases, Brinton had traveled on flights from Washington, D.C., before allegedly slipping bags from airport baggage carousels, according to criminal complaints obtained by Fox News.
Brinton was released without bail and ordered not to contact any of the victims last week after a Minnesota court appearance.
They appeared in court in Las Vegas in December and were released after posting $15,000 bond. The judge in that case told the former nuclear waste official to stay out of trouble.
Brinton faces up to five years in prison for the Minnesota robbery and up to 10 years in prison for the Las Vegas robbery.
Attempts to contact Brinton and his attorney in Las Vegas were unsuccessful. The Post has also reached out to Khamsin and Delta Airlines for comment.
Additional reporting by David Propper and Marjorie Hernandez
