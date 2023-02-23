Diesel, Fendi, No. 21 skin show at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) Sex appeal is in the air at Milan Fashion Week, where brands are encouraging people to show off their skin next fall and winter.

Whether they have global warming in mind, warm outerwear, or just thinking about dressing skimpy for crowded, overheated evenings, because, yes, we do again, the invitation to intimacy is on the table.

Here are some highlights from day one of Milan Fashion Week, mostly womenswear previews on Wednesday:

CELEBRATING DIVERSITY IN THE FRINGE FASHION WEEK

A party highlighting the new faces of multicultural Milan took place in a square as one of Milan’s trendiest boutiques celebrated 12 color designers living and working in Italy.

It’s better than a catwalk because they get straight to shoppers, said Edward Buchanan, an African-American designer working in Italy for 26 years who helped set up the We Are Made in Italy (WAMI) project.

WAMI dropped from the official calendar this season when fellow founder, Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean, also walked out of fashion week to protest what she sees as a lack of commitment to diversity and sustainability. inclusion. But as fashion week got underway, everyone wanted to put the friction behind them and take it to the next level.

As a sign of goodwill, the President of the Italian National Chamber of Fashion, Carlo Capasa, showed up at the event at the Modes boutique, which featured 12 WAMI designers in the windows.

They included raffia bags from the Made For A Woman brand by Eileen Akbarahys, who works with more than 300 artisans, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, in Madagascar.

I’m just riding on new energy. In fashion, you always have to be flexible, said Akbarahy, whose label is collaborating with French fashion house Chloe on a raffia hat that will be released next month.

WHITE SPACES FOR UNDER-REPRESENTED DESIGNERS

The founder of American publication Blanc Magazine launched a new project during Milan Fashion Week which she says aims to give underrepresented and incredibly talented designers a place to be seen and heard. Sell. Sell.

Called Blanc Spaces, Blanc Magazine founder Teneshia Carr’s new project, in partnership with Stefano Tonchi, aims to help creatives of color and of all genders connect with major fashion brands and retailers, a kind as a talent matchmaker. Carr presented three of them at CNMI’s Fashion Hub.

Rachel Scott, trained in Milan, works with artisans in her native Jamaica to create crochet details on clothes for her Diotima brand and she recalls the diaspora tradition of returning European textiles by placing them at the center of looks.

I want to show crochet in a luxury context to show that luxury doesn’t just come from Europe, she said. She is also helping to revive the tradition, with beautiful starched crocheted tops that spiral from a central point, like a web, and panels sewn into jackets or dresses that show skin.

Patience Torlowei moved her eponymous brand from Belgium, where she learned her craft, to her native Nigeria, as she wanted to bring both knowledge and technology back to Africa. Her luxe brand features custom lace details as well as pops of color, with a strong connection to Torloweis’ love for lingerie.

We are an African brand, for a global market, said Torlowei.

Aaron Potts, who showed off glamorous NYC-inspired and utilitarian Detroit-inspired looks from his label A.Potts, said that after working for other fashion houses, he liked that he was now able to hire people who didn’t fit in. not in the classic mold of the fashion world.

We are an incredibly diverse group. That’s how the magic happens, says Potts. You cannot have a monolith of experiences and stories. It takes the magic of everyone’s experience to create something relevant in the modern world.

DIESEL PROMOTING SEX POSITIVITY

Glenn Martens promotes sex positivity with his new denim-centric collection for the Diesel brand.

Models strolled around a mound of 200,000 boxes of Durex condoms, highlighting a safe-sex message but also a capsule collection with the brand of condoms due out in April. As part of the campaign, Diesel plans to distribute 300,000 boxes of condoms to stores around the world.

Martens had fun and succeeded while redefining Diesel. The Diesel handbag with an elongated D pattern has become a Gen-Z staple.

Denim led the collection previewed in Milan, which had a stealthy cover-run feel and included ripped, distressed, shredded and seemingly burnt-out garments. The treatments are about survival, going through a few scrapes and living to tell the tale.

The denim was interspersed with sheer panels, some in risque positions, worn with faded Diesel t-shirts. On the women’s side, there were silky, silky looks tied with sexy chains. On the men’s side, there were oversized hoodies, or a well-worn gray pinstripe jacket and pants, permanently showing their creases. The motto for this season could be: wear included.

The mismatched boss and assistant from Season 2 or the White Lotus TV series made a front row appearance, with Haley Lu Richardson, who played the assistant, Portia, seated next to drag queen Alexis Stone, dressed to impersonate Jennifer Coolidge.

Nothing beats the original, Stone joked.

Portia Richardsons, Coolidges assistant Tanya McQuoid, has set the internet ablaze with her offbeat wardrobe choices.

I think they loved to hate it, Richardson said, wrapped up in a stretchy Diesel sheer robe that she described as comfy and sexy pajamas. You know what, if it gets people talking

BREAKING THE CLICHES AT NUMBER 21

The Alessandro DellAcquas No. 21 collection looked like it was pulled from an attic, treasures reminiscent of a sultry past, reimagined for a sexy gift.

This gray cardigan is worn inside out, left open at the top to show some skin and fastened with a scorpion pin. The silhouette is figure-hugging, the pencil skirts in sequins or gold brocade, or the silky babydolls worn invitingly without frills, with just a set of pearls.

The looks are simple, with a whiff of nostalgia that is quickly dispersed by the ultra-modern touches: the bodices of the dresses hang down, revealing a slip top; the zippers of the chests of drawers are slightly undone, to reveal a tattoo.

I wanted to take shots, and transform them, said the creator backstage.

Breaking with tradition, DellAcqua closed the show without playing his traditional battle anthem Pat Benatar Love is a Battlefield, instead allowing the models to march only to the sound of applause. Benatars Love is a battleground, however, lambasted for the designers’ final arc.

FLORAL FASHION LANDSCAPE LED CORES

Deep in the wilderness of northern Alaska blooms the sunny lichen that sits at the heart of Daniel Del Cores’ latest collection for his eponymous label, a clean mix of ready-to-wear and couture that complement each other. perfectly.

It’s like an explorer walking into a forest and letting nature take over, Del Core said backstage.

The collection has an air of mystery. The shoulders of the jacket can be detached to reveal the shoulders; the suspenders on the shoes suggest the explorer; dresses drape and reveal; puffy coats are worn over the shoulder, like a scarf; sheer rib knit crosses over the body, revealing the shape.

Finally, the disciplined black and white color palette bursts with sunburst lichen, recreated with an embroidered fabric in moss green with roses and rusts.

Seven of the looks were couture pieces, including an off-the-shoulder maxi dress in the lichen burst fabric, contrasting with latex shoulders, for a slightly fetish touch, and an intricately woven wrap-around pleated dress.

FENDIS TWISTED CHIC

Fendi models walked through a tunnel of blue light, which cast a spectrum onto metallic heels and along the hems of garments, creating little rainbows to take away.

Kim Jones’ collection took classic pieces and gave them literal or figurative twists. Cardigans twisted around the neck. A knit scarf worked as a half sweater over a lace top or dress. The clothes seemed lined, the waistcoats had another built on top, thrown over like a cape; the skirts were integrated with the trousers and the jackets with the skirts.

Fendi called it the lens of subtle subversions.

Sky-blue knitwear contrasts with dark leather skirts or sweaters, lace-up boots that cling to the knee, combinations that Jones says were inspired by Delfina Delettrez Fendi, the brand’s jewelry designer. Nowhere was Fendi craftsmanship more on display than in leather dresses tailored with the softness of silk, hugging the body along slender curves.

Donatella Versace was an unexpected guest in the front row, giving the collection a standing ovation.