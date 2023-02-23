Fashion is full of meanings and symbols that allow people to visually connect with each other quickly and directly. Through fashion, people can convey their feelings about themselves and their identities; it allows them to visibly indicate who they are, who they want to be, what kind of social group they want to belong to, and who they don’t want to be most connected with.

What people wear and how they show themselves has a significant impact on their confidence, which applies to everyone. However, menswear, especially basics, has been characterized in various ways, including color palette, price range, and most importantly, inclusiveness and style possibilities. Historically, women have been much more concerned with their appearance than men. Still, there seems to be a shift in this amount of attention to style among men lately. With the increase in social media and mass media marketing, young millennial men have become fashion conscious, which has led to an increase in clothing consumption.

Men express themselves in a variety of ways, and some men, for example, can identify themselves by their physical appearance. Yet others can reveal their identity through the way they dress. Many guys are concerned with what they wear and how they wear it on a daily basis, as well as how other people see them. Considering the rise of men’s fashion in the world today, Franklin Eugene, a men’s fashion guru, entered the fashion world to promote men’s clothing. Eugene was motivated by the range and originality of masculinity presented around the world to make men’s fashion as important as women’s fashion.

Franklin Eugene is an American businessman, globally recognized fashion designer, multi-award winning film producer, activist, global arts patron and humanitarian. After launching his fashion business in 2012, he gained popularity first in the Arab world, then in North Africa, India and around the world. Franklin Eugene turned to fashion and launched his own brand, Franklin Eugene, in 2012, with a public premiere in Dubai. After ten years, Eugene has amassed a number of private and public collections and increased his role in the creative community as a producer on many past and upcoming projects.

Franklin Eugene International LLC started as a public fashion brand in partnership with Eugene’s business partners in Savile Row Dubai. While working on one of his suits, the Rowan, an elongated one-button silhouette, Savile Row and Eugene chatted about his unique designs. As a result of these conversations, Franklin Eugene and Savile Row have teamed up to bring something new to the menswear industry.

With the growing popularity of the Franklin Eugene brand, the designer has caught the attention of many players in the fashion industry. Franklin Eugene International LLC received a LUX Achievement Award in 2017. Eugene won the award for Best Designer in Luxury Design, highlighting the importance of menswear design in a world known for focusing on women’s fashion.

Low environmental impact production

Franklin Eugene is currently a member and co-founder of Common Objective, a global technology solution for the sustainable apparel industry. The core concepts of her clothing brand are sustainability and love. Sustainability involves the use of business practices with low environmental impact, such as sales and distribution techniques that reduce unnecessary product waste and the use of organic fabrics.

Work as a producer on several films

Franklin Eugene is a well-received designer and film producer who always makes headlines. He has created several private and public collections and was the producer of several previous and potential films. Franklin Eugene donned his own fashion line at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in support of Brendan Frasers’ film The Whale. Eugene appeared alongside the cast and crew to show his support for everyone involved and the film itself.

Expand the reach of the film industry

Franklin Eugenes’ success propelled his momentum as he expanded his reach in the film industry. However, he would only add the title of film producer to his extensive list of accomplishments in 2015, with the short film Almost Strangers. This short film about family ties fueled Eugene’s later career as a producer. Eugene worked as a producer on Little Wing. Little Wing, a story about a young girl approaching adulthood and her mother who refuses to grow up, was nominated and won several awards at film festivals. Eugen was Associate Producer on Love, Gilda, a documentary about the life and times of comic Gilda Radnars, which launched the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. Eugene made his mark in the film industry. He also highlighted the importance of menswear as a parallel segment to womenswear.