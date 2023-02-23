Julia Fox takes her son Valentino to the Diesel show at Milan Fashion Week

She is best known for dating Kanye West and wearing stripped ensembles.

And on Wednesday, Julia Fox paraded her washboard abs in a skimpy crop top and low-rise jeans while taking her adorable son Valentino, two, to the Diesel show at Milan Fashion Week.

The 33-year-old Italian-American actress flaunted her slim physique as she sported an all-diesel look as she headed to the show in Italy with her baby boy.

Julia donned a khaki bandeau bikini style top, which she paired with lightly faded jeans and pointy denim boots.

Completely her fashion-forward look, the Uncut Gems star layered up with a khaki-hued denim jacket and carried her belongings in a faded denim handbag.

Her son Valentino – who she shares with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev – looked cool in denim trousers and a matching jacket, worn with a pinstripe waistcoat.

The short man wore a white T-shirt underneath and wore embroidered cowboy boots, while his sippy cup was visible in his jacket pocket.

The outing comes after Julia revealed she was sleeping with her two-year-old son and joked that her followers should ‘sue’ her if they disagree with the practice.

The reveal of the sleeping arrangement came as she defended her apartment and discussed her suggested net worth on TikTok, after giving her followers a glimpse of her two-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

Some fans reacted with praise for the normality with which Fox has led her life while others accosted her for her supposed net worth of $30 million.

In the video, she admitted, “I really didn’t expect my apartment tour to go so viral, people are really freaking out about it.

“It’s really not that deep. This happens to be the apartment where I took my son from the hospital. So this is his house.

She continued: “It’s really [Fox’s son] Valentino’s apartment. It’s like something sentimental. That’s kind of why I’m like, even though I could probably afford a bigger place, probably, because I’m in New York after all, it’s all about having that sense of normalcy for.

“I don’t want him to grow up and be ap***k. I want him to be in touch with the real world. I grew up in the real world. I just want my son to be the same.

The Uncut Gems star went on to say that she was worth nothing near her suggested net worth on the internet.

“I’m not worth $30 million, not even close,” she said. “I don’t need 30 million dollars; Why does a person need 30 million dollars?

“I survived on a lot less and I’m doing great.”