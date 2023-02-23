Designer Fendi pays homage to the power of women-led fashion | Milan Fashion Week





MBeer makers and their oversized egos dictated what women wear for most of the last century. But it’s the feminine side of the Fendi family that has been in charge throughout their Italian luxury house’s 98-year history, and British designer Kim Jones is smart enough to realize that Fendi isn’t. is not about him. Fendi is a multi-generational house run by women, and that’s what I love about it, Jones said backstage ahead of the show, which opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. Silvia Venturini Fendi, whose grandparents Adele and Eduardo founded the house, now designs men’s clothing and accessories; his daughter Delfina takes care of the jewelry. So with Silvia, Silvia’s mother, Delfina and Delfina’s daughter, who will soon be 16, I have the point of view of many women. Fendi women are a tribe of sophisticated working mothers who also like to have a good time, Jones said. They are a really fun family. They are women who like to do things. Women who are constantly evolving, who are interested in novelty. Fluid knits at Fendi. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images This season, Jones focused on 36-year-old Delfina Delettrez Fendi and her distinctive gift for making archival Fendi pieces modern. The first day she came into work, she was wearing blue and brown, and I thought she was so beautiful. There is chic but perversity in her way of twisting Fendi, that’s what I like. The result was a sophisticated, understated wardrobe that was very different from the pastel-toned, cropped Y2K styles that dominated previous Milan Fashion Week. Figures were soft, with form-fitting knit dresses that gently twisted around the body, undone shirt buttons, skirts with billowing pleats. Coats were the color of cafe au lait, crafting a brutalist cement gray. A few pieces of scarlet evening wear provided a touch of drama, like a bold red lip. In some moods, Jones can be a fashion showman in the great tradition of Karl Lagerfeld, one of his predecessors at Fendi. For her other work, at Dior Menswear, Jones recently held a jaw-dropping show in front of the Giza Pyramids. But it hasn’t escaped her notice that the fashion week craze for captivating antics has begun to leave a void where the fashion women want to wear should be. I wanted this season to be clean, no frills, just clothes, he says. The late Karl Lagerfeld, who worked at Fendi for more than 50 years, will return to the spotlight in May when an exhibit in his honor opens at the Met Museum in New York. This collection included a nod to Karl, Jones said, in a vertically striped knit dress that reworked a look from a 1996 Lagerfeld collection. British Fendis fashion designer Kim Jones soaks up the applause after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collections at Milan fashion week. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images The exhibition is a big moment for us, and we dress a lot of people for [Met] Gala, said Jones. So there’s only one look at Karl’s archive, which feels like we’re closing this chapter. Polish and elegance were grounded in utilitarian touches: pinafore straps on a dress, a jumpsuit, slashes on the shoulders of knit sweaters. It’s my English that stands out, says Jones. It’s a nod to punk. Not, however, a tribute to Vivienne Westwood, he clarified. No, because no one can do what she did. If you saw someone coming down the road wearing Seditionaries in 1977, they would have looked like they were from the future. It was the last pure moment of modernism. What she did was incredible and no one has realized it since.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/feb/22/fendi-designer-female-fashion-powerhouse-kim-jones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos