Fashion
Jennifer Coolidge sparkles in sequined jade dress at We Have A Ghost premiere
Jennifer Coolidge looked a goddess in green as she attended the premiere of her new Netflix movie We Have A Ghost.
The actor icon wowed in a dazzling jade gown that cascaded down to her ankles as she attended the film’s premiere held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The 61-year-old actress, who was much celebrated after her turn in the second season of The White Lotus, was the epitome of elegance in her velvet high heels and crystal-embellished sheer black gloves.
She wore her blonde hair in loose, romantic waves that framed her beautifully made-up face. A touch of pink lipstick, peach blush and jet black lashes.
Jennifer plays celebrity psychic medium The West Bay Medium in We Have A Ghost, a new comedy following a family who rise to fame after discovering a living ghost in their new home.
Simply stunning! Jennifer Coolidge looked a goddess in green as she attended the premiere of her new Netflix film We Have A Ghost in Los Angeles on Wednesday
David Harbor stars as Ernest, the friendly spirit living in a decrepit house who has caught the attention of not only the world, but also the CIA.
The actor looked stylish in a black suit and floral print tie as he flashed a cheerful smile as he posed on the red carpet.
Tig Notaro, who plays a member of the CIA, in a gray blazer, blue jeans and sleek black shoes.
Lexi Underwood dazzled in a black halter dress with sheer sleeves. She also sported a pair of sparkly heels topped with a bow.
A trailer released for the upcoming film earlier this month shows just how much fun awaits audiences.
Teenage Kevin (Jahi Winston) is the first to learn about Ernest after moving into a new house with his family, a house he later learns is haunted and has been dubbed “The House of Death”.
As Kevin inspects the house, he encounters Ernest, a ghost in a bowling shirt in his basement.
Ernest bellows at Kevin, attempting to scare him off, but disappears in a rage when his efforts prove unsuccessful.
Hello Beautiful! She wore her blonde hair in loose, romantic waves that framed her beautifully made-up face
Strike a pose! She co-starred with Christopher Landon, the film’s director
Boo! Jennifer plays celebrity psychic medium The West Bay Medium in We Have A Ghost, a new comedy following a family who rose to fame after discovering a ghost living in their new home
suits him well! David Harbour, who plays the friendly ghost, worked a black suit and floral print tie
‘Do not leave!’ Kevin screams before a frustrated Ernest disappears into the wall.
After alerting his family, Ernest finally meets their mother – and the hilarious moment is captured on video and posted online.
The Mom Meets Earnest video, which shows the two screaming in horror, is quickly becoming a viral sensation, garnering millions of views within minutes.
This leads to the introduction of The West Bay Medium, which tells the family, “The whole world is captivated by Ernest.”
Look good ! Tig Nataro worked a gray blazer and jeans while Lexi Underwood dazzled in a black halter dress with sheer sleeves
Style man: Steve Coulter wore a sleek black suit, blue shirt and leather shoes for the occasion
Let’s get together! The cast gathered for a group photo as they celebrated the film’s premiere
Indeed, the family is approached by reporters as fans descend on their home.
Behind the scenes, however, Kevin embarks on a deeper mission to uncover the truth about Ernest’s past after learning he doesn’t know how he died.
“If we want to find out what happened, it’s over there,” Kevin Ernest informs as they venture out into the world.
Eventually, the CIA becomes intrigued and embarks on a mission to capture Ernest.
“Our orders are to apprehend the ghost,” says Dr. Leslie Moore (Tig Notaro) before his team attempts to capture him using a laser device.
We Have A Ghost will premiere on Netflix on February 24, 2023.
Find out! We’ve Got a Ghost will air on Netflix on February 24, 2023
A scary feeling! Harbor’s character rises to fame after a family discovers him haunting their new home
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11783341/Jennifer-Coolidge-sparkles-sequined-jade-dress-Ghost-premiere.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The US intelligence manual for exposing Russia’s war plans in Ukraine
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025