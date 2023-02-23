Jennifer Coolidge sparkles in sequined jade dress at We Have A Ghost premiere

Jennifer Coolidge looked a goddess in green as she attended the premiere of her new Netflix movie We Have A Ghost.

The actor icon wowed in a dazzling jade gown that cascaded down to her ankles as she attended the film’s premiere held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old actress, who was much celebrated after her turn in the second season of The White Lotus, was the epitome of elegance in her velvet high heels and crystal-embellished sheer black gloves.

She wore her blonde hair in loose, romantic waves that framed her beautifully made-up face. A touch of pink lipstick, peach blush and jet black lashes.

Jennifer plays celebrity psychic medium The West Bay Medium in We Have A Ghost, a new comedy following a family who rise to fame after discovering a living ghost in their new home.

David Harbor stars as Ernest, the friendly spirit living in a decrepit house who has caught the attention of not only the world, but also the CIA.

The actor looked stylish in a black suit and floral print tie as he flashed a cheerful smile as he posed on the red carpet.

Tig Notaro, who plays a member of the CIA, in a gray blazer, blue jeans and sleek black shoes.

Lexi Underwood dazzled in a black halter dress with sheer sleeves. She also sported a pair of sparkly heels topped with a bow.

A trailer released for the upcoming film earlier this month shows just how much fun awaits audiences.

Teenage Kevin (Jahi Winston) is the first to learn about Ernest after moving into a new house with his family, a house he later learns is haunted and has been dubbed “The House of Death”.

As Kevin inspects the house, he encounters Ernest, a ghost in a bowling shirt in his basement.

Ernest bellows at Kevin, attempting to scare him off, but disappears in a rage when his efforts prove unsuccessful.

‘Do not leave!’ Kevin screams before a frustrated Ernest disappears into the wall.

After alerting his family, Ernest finally meets their mother – and the hilarious moment is captured on video and posted online.

The Mom Meets Earnest video, which shows the two screaming in horror, is quickly becoming a viral sensation, garnering millions of views within minutes.

This leads to the introduction of The West Bay Medium, which tells the family, “The whole world is captivated by Ernest.”

Indeed, the family is approached by reporters as fans descend on their home.

Behind the scenes, however, Kevin embarks on a deeper mission to uncover the truth about Ernest’s past after learning he doesn’t know how he died.

“If we want to find out what happened, it’s over there,” Kevin Ernest informs as they venture out into the world.

Eventually, the CIA becomes intrigued and embarks on a mission to capture Ernest.

“Our orders are to apprehend the ghost,” says Dr. Leslie Moore (Tig Notaro) before his team attempts to capture him using a laser device.

We Have A Ghost will premiere on Netflix on February 24, 2023.

