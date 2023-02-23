The Biggest Street Style Shoe Trends From London York Fashion Week FW23





European Fashion Month kicks off with London Fashion Week. For this Autumn/Winter 2023 season, all eyes were on the UK as the stars descended on the British capital to attend a memorial in honor of the late Vivienne Westwood. Later in the week, Daniel Lee launched his first collection for Burberry while Moncler Genius delivered a star-studded and breathtaking experience that honored both the brand and its collaborators. Between all the shows and events, attendees showed off their best street looks, of course, paired with some of the most sought-after shoes from previous months. Spectators seemed to choose shoes that offered the most comfort and were suitable for all the walking and moving around between shows. Salomon was the brand of choice. One participant wore the coveted Kar L’Art de L’Automobile and Salomon ACS Pro Advanced collaboration while others opted for more classic silhouettes like the Salomon XT-4 and XT-6 models. When it comes to comfort, ASICS shoes always come up. The new Andersson Bell and Asics GEL-Sonoma 15-50 were technical sneakers to watch, as was the ASICS Angelo Baque x Gel Kayano 14. Various iterations of Margiela’s Tabi shoes were a big hit among attendees, making them one of the must-have additions to the outfit. Nike continues to be a staple sneaker brand with the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara taking center stage along with the CDG x Nike Air Foamposite and Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR4. The shoe selection at London Fashion Week showcased some of the industry’s rarest finds at the start of the first European Fashion Week of Fashion Month. Take a look at some of the best shoes seen at LFW FW23 above. In other LFW news, here are some of the best street styles of the week.

