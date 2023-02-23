Karen Gillan Dropped Gorgeous Photos From Her Scottish Wedding, and Her Dress Is Stunning





Actress Karen Gillan has had a very successful career in both television and film, with roles in major properties like Doctor Who, Jumanjiand of course) guardians of the galaxy. As her professional life prospers, Gillan also has reason to celebrate personally. Notably because she married comedian Nick Kocher in May. She recently posted gorgeous photos from her Scottish wedding and her dress is stunning. While Karen Gillan is a household name thanks to her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s one celebrity who’s seemingly managed to keep her life private. That was true when it came to her May 2022 wedding to Nick Kocher, as she only recently shared more glimpses of that special day. But she instagram showed how gorgeous Gillan’s wedding dress looked, check it out below: How breathtaking is that? While Karen Gillan only shared a few brief images from her May nuptials, it definitely looks like the wedding itself was stunning. And that includes the dress that the Oculus the actress wore the big day, which had a long train and exposed back. Let’s break it all down. The above post comes to us from Karen Gillan’s personal Instagram account, which has 7.6 million followers. But it marks a time when she, the 35-year-old actress, shares her personal life a bit, rather than promoting her various television and film projects. Of course, she always kept the information limited. Only three images were shared on Karen Gillan’s Instagram on her wedding day, but they are quite striking. Along with the photo of her in her wedding dress, we can also see part of her wedding party soaking it all up. Finally, we are shown a piper, which shows how traditionally Scottish his nuptials were. In the post, she tags the photographer who captured the moments and revealed her wedding location: Castle Toward in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. Today’s best Disney+ deals (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) Of course, Karen Gillan fans are undoubtedly clamoring for more glimpses of Karen Gillan’s wedding, including the front of her dress. It remains to be seen if more images are shared on Instagram, or if Gillan will keep them for herself. Anyway, it seems that the Guardians fan-favorite had a great wedding and is enjoying married life. Along with seeing a preview of Karen Gillan’s wedding in May, fans are also checking her social media for any updates or hints on what’s going on at James Gunn. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This trio is one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, as it is expected to bring the current cosmic team’s story to an end. We’ve already learned that Nebula has a nifty new arm, but it looks like no one is immune to being potentially killed in the Marvel movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next cinematic experience. We’ll just have to wait and see if she comes back for another Jumanji movie in the future.

