Women’s Fashion Trends Spring 2023

Emilie Rose Barr

With the onset of spring, cashmeres are replaced by cooler knits and the countdown to wearing that beloved cotton dress (which you may have tried on half a dozen times since buying it last week )

is on.

Four store owners from the Washington, DC and Philadelphia areas spoke about the trends we can expect in women’s fashion this season: David Schwartz of Sophy Curson in Philadelphia, Ellen Shepp of Joan Shepp in Philadelphia, Katy Klassman of Upstairs on 7th in Washington and LiLi’s Ifat the first in Washington. Weighing in on everything from popular patterns and prints to sports hobbies and the impact of COVID on the industry, here’s what they had to say.

Receive the Jewish Exponent newsletter by email and never miss our top stories

We do not share data with third-party providers. Free registration

Color is making a comeback

One thing is for sure: after the cooler winter hues retire for the season, color will make a comeback.

Chartreuse, pink and orange are always a welcome sign of spring, Schwartz said.

Shepp correctly predicted seeing a lot of 70s colors: melon, yellows, different avocado and hunter greens.

Klassman had a similar intuition: lots of red, yellow, magenta and, of course, there will always be black and white.

Schwartz added, Navy for Spring still rings true. We have a gorgeous navy pantsuit with white cuffs that has already been popular.

Cotton and linen to beat the heat

Spring and summer is all about cotton, whether it’s jersey, poplin, or blends, especially in DC where there’s a lot of travel and heat and

humidity, Klassman said.

Schwartz also stocked up on laundry for those sticky summer days.

I bought the modern cotton shirt dress from a few designers because everyone has a different take on the concept, he shared.

Shepp, meanwhile, stocks up on soft fabrics for prints, light and airy cashmeres for knits, and cotton and linen blends to keep things interesting.

Stripes are here to stay

Will stripes ever go out of style? Not anytime soon! This timeless classic pattern is easy to wear and has stuck for good reason.

Stripes are always a summer staple, Klassman explained. Schwartz says to keep an eye out for the many white background prints. This makes the print stand out.

Shepp is on the hunt for 70s prints, mini stripes, color blocks, swirls and wavy prints.

End the old, make way for the new

Store owners agreed that we can expect to see wider pants emerge as temperatures rise.

I always wear a lot of slim leg pants at a lot of price points. Wider-leg linen and jersey pants are good alternatives and have become more popular in recent summers, and I expect that to continue, Schwartz said.

Klassman still shows off wider-legged pants, but also slimmer styles and baggy tops, while Shepp sees bustiers, tube tops, dresses and one-shoulder tops everywhere.

Dresses: short, mid-length or maxi?

Fans of midi and maxi dresses, there is good news.

For most of our clients, I’d say lunchtime is where they feel most comfortable and it’s what we get the most requests for, Klassman said.

Likewise, Shepp sees the highest demand for mids and maxis. Ifat agreed, noting that skirts are getting longer, up to a maxi fit, but tops are getting shorter, down to crop tops. These opposites are a sign for us that people are willing to try different things and not follow a single trend.

For those unsure where they land in the sartorial debate, Schwartz offered the following: Once you find a length you like, you don’t change.

Athleisure/ loungewear: here to stay or have a moment?

If you’re comfortable in your sporting hobbies, perhaps a little too comfortable, fear not: this trend is going nowhere.

It depends on lifestyle, Klassman explained. We have customers who dress all the way to the grocery store and, for them, athleisure has never had a moment, but we also have customers who live there and will never leave it. When done right, it can look really polished and sophisticated, so why should it disappear? Practice is never a bad thing!

For Schwartz, if I touch it, there must be a new take. I have travel pants for spring with side cargo pockets. They feel very light on the hanger, but when people wear them in the wind or on a cool day, they block the breeze. I didn’t know it until my clients told me about it

As for Shepp? She’s had her fair share: it’s time to go. Everyone is happy to find dresses.

Breath of the past

What trends of yesteryear can we expect to see return?

Shepp predicts a return to halters, rigs, vests and bootleg cuts.

Schwartz started seeing a more defined shoulder on some jackets: This references ’80s shoulder pads without exaggeration, he mused.

Klassman, meanwhile, has already seen plenty of crochet knits on the market, animal prints and lots of orange.

I loved wearing crochet in the late 80s/early 90s, but I’ll probably shy away from it this time around. As for the rise in orange? I once bought a great orange coat for Rachel Comey’s store that someone could have for 20 years, and it would still look amazing.

WFH life

Store owners explained how the transition to more people working from home has impacted the industry.

The highs are always much more important than the lows! The culture of online meetings and dates has completely changed the way people think about what they wear downstairs, Klassman said. We certainly sell more dresses and tops than pants and skirts, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. We’ve also gone through a long period of not needing as many used clothes for the store, but that’s changed and we’re getting more and more requests for dressy clothes.

Schwartz said: I approach my buying decisions based on the idea that I need to look for items and outfits that the customer doesn’t have in their closet. Even though you work from home, you still go out to eat. You are going to want something different to wear outside the house than what you wear to work inside the house.

Ifat reflected, When it comes to traditional business attire, we’re not there yet. As people return to the office, we are seeing increased demand for a casual professional. Serious with a little fun, professional with a comfortable fit.

The future

When it comes to the future of women’s fashion, the consumer knows what she wants and no one, not even designers, will tell her (or sell her) otherwise.

For so long, women’s fashion was all about outfits, and it was a very prescribed way to dress, Klassman said. It’s all about individual expression now. Whether it’s top/bottom dressing, mix of prints, mix of brands, etc., how we make ourselves up is an expression of who we are.

Shepp agreed: trends slowly fade. It seems people know what they like and want to wear. Customers can decide their own trends. Designers decide on colors, patterns, fabrics and shapes; however, customers assemble it in their own way.

Ifat pointed out, Over the past few years, we are seeing a shift in women looking to shop in boutiques rather than department stores. It’s a combination of several reasons: the need to show individualism, to stand out. The awareness of mass production works and the understanding that high quality items make us look better.

Schwartz predicted that technology will be integrated into fashion. A blouse that gets your heart pumping or pants that cool you down in the heat or warm you up in the cold.

Emily Rose Barr is a freelance writer.