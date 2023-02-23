Fendi and Alberta Ferretti launch Milan Fashion Week





MILAN, Feb 22 (Reuters) – Milan kicked off its month-long catwalk calendar on Wednesday, with Italian luxury brands Fendi deconstructing menswear tailoring and Alberta Ferretti opting for dark colors in their womenswear shows. Milan Fashion Week follows events in New York and London where designers presented their creations for the fall/winter 2023-2024 season. At Fendi, designer Kim Jones added pleated-skirted aprons and trains to tailored trouser suits and off-the-shoulder sleeves to waistcoats. There were also boiler suits with skirts, scoop-neck meshes with open backs, draped and ribbed dresses as well as Mac coats adorned with shimmering sequin lining. In the show’s notes, Jones said he was inspired by the way jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez Fendi wore her family brand’s archival items. Jones works alongside Delettrez’s mother and scion of the founding family Silvia Venturini Fendi, who handles menswear and accessories for the Rome-based label. “It’s deconstructed but luxurious. There’s a little nod to punk and my admiration for DIY, but I’ve moved on to something classy,” Jones said in the notes. “The first day Delfina came into work she was wearing blue and brown and I thought she was so beautiful. There’s chic but perversity in the way she twists Fendi, it’s what I like.” Jones’ color palette is primarily made up of pale blue, gray, cream, brown, and black. He added pops of bright color with pink and orange dresses. Accessories included thigh-high boots, a trend also seen at Alberta Ferretti, who opened her show with a strapless gray dress. Other gray looks, often paired with long shiny black gloves, followed – from trouser suits to short dresses. The models wore long velvet dresses, plaid or corduroy suits, belted coats and jackets as well as shimmering sheer dresses. Ferretti used mostly dark colors – burgundy, black and maroon with flashes of red on some outfits. Evening looks were all black: shimmering jackets, see-through dresses and matching tops and skirts. Milan Fashion Week will host more than 50 shows, including big names such as Giorgio Armani, Prada, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, over the next few days until February 27. Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Deepa Babington Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/fendi-kicks-off-milan-fashion-week-with-deconstructed-suits-2023-02-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

