Fashion
Your one-stop guide to the Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023 schedule
Milan Fashion Week is finally here. We were halfway through our fashion month tour, and we’re just starting to wake up.
While we won’t yet see Gucci’s new vision under newly appointed creative director Sabato de Sarno (that will happen in September), it’ll be impossible not to take the upcoming show as a hint of what’s to come. (The menswear collection has stepped into Y2K territory, can we expect to see the same for women?)
Other questions cross our minds: after the collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and Kim Kardashian which was much talked about last season, what will they do next? What will Matthieu Blazy do at Bottega Veneta this time? And how will Raf Simons’ newfound freedom manifest in his Prada Fall 2023 collection with Mme Prada?
This week we’ll also see the sophomore efforts of newly installed creative directors at Etro (Marco de Vincenzo), Ferragamo (Maximilian Davis), Bally (Rhuigi Villaseor) and Missoni (Filippo Grazioli). A first impression is always difficult to make, but to make a lasting one? Well, you have to stay tuned to find out.
Follow our minute-by-minute coverage and scroll through the full Milan Fashion Week schedule below.
Wednesday February 22
11 a.m.: Antonio Marras
1:00 p.m.: Diesel
2 p.m.: Fendi
3:00 p.m.: DelCore
5:00 p.m.: Alberta Ferretti
6 p.m.: No. 21
7:00 p.m.: Roberto Cavalli
8:00 p.m.: Etro
Thursday February 23
9:30 am: Max Mara
2 p.m.: Prada
3:00 pm: MM6 Maison Margiela
5 p.m.: Emporio Armani
6 p.m.: Blumarine
7:00 p.m.: Moschino
8:00 p.m.: GCDS
Friday February 24
9:30 a.m.: Chez Tod
11:30 am: Sportmax
12:30 p.m.: Philosophy of Lorenzo Serafini
2 p.m.: Gucci
3:00 p.m.: Cormio
4:00 p.m.: Andrew Adam
5:00 p.m.: Sunnei
6 p.m.: Vivetta
7:00 p.m.: Jil Sander
Saturday February 25
9:30 a.m.: Ferrari
10:30 am: Ermanno Scervino
11:30 am: Ferragamo
1:00 p.m.: Dolce and Gabbana
3:00 p.m.: M.S.G.M.
4:00 p.m.: Bally
5:00 p.m.: Missoni
6:00 p.m.: Tokyo James
8:00 p.m.: Bottega Veneta
9 p.m.: Philipp Plein
Sunday February 26
9:30 a.m. Shuting Qiu
11:30 am: Tomo Koizumi supported by Dolce & Gabbana
3 p.m.: Giorgio Armani
