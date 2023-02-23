What’s it like to go as a non-celebrity





We went to London Fashion Week as Insider reporters for the first time.



Maria Noyen (L) and Hannah Williams (R) of Insiders during London Fashion Week.

Maria Noyen/initiate, Hannah Williams/initiate



UK-based Insider lifestyle journalist Maria Noyen and audiences producer Hannah Williams have joined forces to cover the London Fashion Week (LFW) Autumn/Winter 2023 season. Neither of us has reported on the event for Insider before, so we were excited to see how the week, which ran from February 17-21, would pan out. Needless to say, we’re a far cry from A-list celebrities as well. And because of that, LFW was full of surprising moments.

London Fashion Week involves many queues even if you have a ticket.



Lines to watch shows often wrap around buildings.

Maria Noyen/Initiate



Of the shows and presentations we attended, there wasn’t a single one that didn’t require us to wait in line. That said, when the organizers were ready to go, the queues usually moved pretty quickly. The queue also gave us plenty of time to chat with other attendees and take in all the wild looks people were putting on during LFW.

There were plenty of subway connections. We were surprised at how spread out the walkways were all over the city.



Maria and Hannah hit the tube during LFW.

Maria Noyen/Initiate



In previous years, LFW parades and presentations were concentrated in one area of ​​London. However, this year there were shows all over the city which meant people like us were rushing from catwalk to catwalk on the subway or bus. In all honesty, it was somewhat exciting to travel around town and spot other attendees wearing amazing outfits along the way, but we sometimes wondered if we’d be late to a few shows far apart. others.

And if you arrived late, you probably missed your chance to be seated in the front row.



Insider reporters were sometimes seated in the second row.

Maria Noyen/Initiate



We made it a point to arrive at most shows we were invited to 10 minutes early. That said, there were a few we couldn’t avoid arriving on point or a few minutes later due to the distance to the venue from another show we were at before. Because of this, we were sometimes left sitting in the second row if we weren’t assigned a place to sit first. There were also a few times we saw people running even later than us being told to stand up or being denied entry altogether.

Some rooms were so crowded that all you could see were other people’s phones, arms and backs.



Rooms sometimes felt overcrowded.

Maria Noyen/Initiate



We weren’t sure if this was a case of brands inviting too many people or choosing locations that weren’t well suited for a fashion show or presentation, but there were a few times where the events were so busy that most of our attention was drawn to the phones and backs of other attendees rather than the clothes.

Some labels skipped the catwalk in favor of funky interactive dance performances.



Harri’s presentation at London Fashion Week involved freestyle dancing.

Hannah Williams/Insider



One of the most memorable moments of the week had to be Harri’s eclectic Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at LFW. The designer, who was behind Sam Smith’s bouncy look at the 2023 Brit Awards, put on a show that involved models dancing to a funky rhythmic tune. Some of the models even wore the latex bubble pants that Harri is now well known for and we were surprised to see they had no problem making a move on the dance floor in their ensembles.

Rixo was one of the few brands to hire models with different body shapes to present its new collection.



The Rixo presentation at London Fashion Week.

Maria Noyen/Initiate



Of all the shows we attended, one of the only brands to hire models with different shapes and sizes was Rixo, a brand often worn by Kate Middleton. Founders Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix spoke with Grace after their show and said they were also surprised at LFW’s non-diversity. “We didn’t realize at the time that we were the only one-off brand to offer up to a size 24 (a US size 20) and when we heard that we were both pretty surprised,” McCloskey said.

Street style was often 10 times bolder than runway looks.



Some of the boldest looks Insider saw at London Fashion Week.

Hannah Williams/Insider



While we were impressed with some of the wild looks the designers came up with for the show, we were more impressed with bold urban style we saw. Some stars included Paratha DietThe all-black outfit that brought together high street and designer pieces with a Topshop coat, Jigsaw kilt and Yuzefi bag and pants. Some people told us that they threw on their cool outfits just an hour before attending the event, like Jack Sydney Mellows a fashion designer pictured above.

Even when we thought our outfits were daring, we usually saw people wearing clothes that made us feel more basic than ever.



Hannah Williams and Maria Noyen (L) and the street style of two London Fashion Week attendees.

Hannah Williams/Insider



After our first day at LFW, we decided to step up our style for our next day of event coverage. We were confident that our day two looks would be on par with the other contestants, but damn it, we were wrong. Most of the time, we felt like what we considered bold clothes from our closets were basic compared to everyone else. That said, we have agreed to up our style game at the next LFW, which is expected to take place in September.

You don’t have to be a celebrity to be chased by cameras at LFW.



Seemingly normal people might feel like celebrities at London Fashion Week.

Maria Noyen/Initiate



Due to LFW’s incredible street style, almost every contestant is welcome to show off their outfit on camera at one time or another. We were both asked to pose for photographers on the second day, which was both incredibly awkward and exhilarating. While our time in the spotlight was fleeting, it’s safe to say we’ve come to understand a little better what it’s like to be a celebrity hounded by paparazzi after LFW.

But most people, including celebrities, were super friendly and eager to chat about what they were wearing.



Maya Jama, host of “Love Island” in the UK, spoke to Insider at LFW.

Hannah Williams/Insider



Throughout LFW, Insider saw an array of celebrities, including TikTok star Tinx, models Sara Sampaio and Jourdan Dunn, and British “Love Island” host Maya Jama. Celebrities and non-celebrities were often in the same room during the shows which meant we got to speak to a few throughout the weekend and everyone was more than happy to chat about their outfits. We spoke to Jama, 28, at the David Koma show who told us she wore the designer’s clothes from head to toe.

