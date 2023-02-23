The Ross Dress for Less store is coming to Town & Country in Kettering; Panera, others to be developed





Casto said in an email that she expects the old Stein Mart site to be busy soon. Ross has more than 1,600 stores in the United States, records show. It currently has locations in Beavercreek near the Fairfield Commons Mall and the Dayton Mall at Miami Twp. It is a discount clothing, footwear and home decor retailer established in 1982, according to its website. The company offers a 20% to 60% discount on items compared to typical department stores, depending on shoesnews.com. Explore EARLIER: Fairborn selects contractor for $2million renovation of former fire station built in 1884 EARLIER: Fairborn selects contractor for $2million renovation of former fire station built in 1884 Stein Mart opened in Town & Country in 1992 and consumed 34,000 square feet. The retailer left the mall at Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue after announcing in 2020 that it was closing nearly 300 stores. Town & Country, which is co-owned by Slikken Properties, is piling up a large contiguous blank canvas of available space and has other exciting tenants in the works, Casto said. More space will be available near the Stein Mart/Ross site as Bath & Body Works expands to a new site in the middle of downtown, Casto said. Explore EARLIER: Kettering unblocks applications for rental funds for suburbs EARLIER: Kettering unblocks applications for rental funds for suburbs Meanwhile, Panera Bread in the rear (south) part of Town & Country will add more space and add drive-thru and parking after an ongoing demolition in the center, she said. Currently, we look forward to continuing our investment, as we work on the exciting relocation, paving the way for big changes in the mall, Casto added. Bath & Body Works will take up around 58% more space with the move, growing from 2,000 to 3,400 square feet, she said. Explore POPULAR: Developer is looking to come up with apartment plans soon to replace 200-year-old farmhouse POPULAR: Developer is looking to come up with apartment plans soon to replace 200-year-old farmhouse On the south side of Town & Country, a small, non-rentable 4,500 square foot store, part of the mall’s original constitution, is being demolished to make way for Paneras’ expansion, she said. declared. The restaurant will add 450 square feet to its current 4,100. Demolition and expansion permits were issued Feb. 14, according to the city. Town & Country lists 34 tenants on its website. They include 2nd & Charles, TJ Maxx, Tuesday Morning, Petco, Trader Joes and several other restaurants including Buffalo Wild Wings. Explore RELATED: Private group wants to save part of Kettering Schools 94-year-old building RELATED: Private group wants to save part of Kettering Schools 94-year-old building

