Fashion designer claims Sam Brinton wore her clothes that went missing from the airport in 2018

A Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer claimed on Wednesday that clothes worn by former Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton were contained in her luggage she reported missing in Washington, DC, in 2018 .

Asya Khamsin, who has designed and handcrafted her own clothing line for years, said she recently saw a report that Brinton had been accused of stealing several pieces of luggage across the country and noticed that the former official appeared to be wearing her clothes in several photographs. Khamsin said she packed the same clothes in a bag that went missing on March 9, 2018 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“I saw the images. They were my custom designs, which were lost in this bag in 2018,” she told Fox News Digital in an interview. “He was wearing my clothes, which were stolen.”

Khamsin added that she flew to Washington, DC, to attend an event where she was invited to display her clothes. However, the disappearance of her bag prevented her from participating.

Shortly after the apparent theft of her bag, she and her husband filed a police report with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, but the case was never solved. They also filed a claim with Delta Air Lines, which is the airline she was flying with from Houston to Washington, DC.

In communications between Khamsin and Delta Air Lines officials from March 2018 shared with Fox News Digital, Khamsin asked for help locating his bag, saying it contained clothing, shoes, jewelry and other expensive personal effects.

After seeing her clothes that resembled her lost bag in recent media reports on Brinton, Khamsin filed a complaint with the Houston Police Department on December 16. She then received a phone call about the complaint in late January from the FBI field. office in Minneapolis, according to Khamsin’s husband.

“Houston police, I guess, they [sent] the case to the Minnesota FBI,” Khamsin’s husband told Fox News Digital. “He called to say, I’m [with] the FBI, I’m working on this case. Then my wife gave him the information and we heard nothing. It is not known if the case is ongoing. We don’t know if the case is cold.”

The FBI declined to comment, citing its policy against confirming or denying investigations. At the time of publication, Brinton has not been charged with any crime related to Khamsin’s claims.

Meanwhile, Brinton, who was chosen to serve as the DOE’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal over the summer, faces significant jail time and hefty fines in the two separate baggage theft cases.

On Oct. 26, Minnesota prosecutors charged Brinton with stealing a suitcase worth $2,325 from a baggage carousel at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in September. Brinton faces up to five years in prison for the alleged crime and was released without bail following a court hearing last week.

Then, in early December, Nevada prosecutors charged Brinton with grand theft of an item worth between $1,200 and $5,000. Brinton was charged with stealing a suitcase with an estimated total value of $3,670 on July 6 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton was released after a judge set bail in the case at $15,000 and ordered Brinton to “stay out of trouble.”

In the Minnesota and Nevada cases, Brinton had traveled on flights from Washington, D.C., before he allegedly swept bags from airport baggage carousels, according to criminal complaints.

The DOE announced on December 12 that Brinton had left the agency but would not comment on the reason for the departure after the charges in Minnesota and Nevada. A DOE spokesperson said the agency was not authorized to comment on personnel matters.

Brinton’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.