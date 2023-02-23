Fashion
Diesel Fall/Winter 2023 at Milan Fashion Week
Diesel’s fall-winter 2023 collection was full of temptation. Returning to Milan Fashion Week to present his latest offering, Glenn Martens first hinted at what would happen through his seasonal runway invites, which were delivered as packs of Durex condoms bearing Diesel’s signature.
Glenn Martens knows how to put on a show, and this season is no different. For FW23, Diesel took inspiration from sexual protection and delivered a delightful showcase dominated by its reimagined staple denim designs with shredded semi-sheer panels reminiscent of the barrier method of contraception. The collection was presented on a red-carpeted catwalk, with a mountain of 200,000 Diesel-brand rubbers cascading to the floor.
The first look was typically Diesel, promoting a distressed leather jacket with faded lettering paired with distressed denim that doubled as boots. The damaged tops were fashioned with chipped marks and thin foils, acting as a window into the human form. Digitally printed jeans have arrived with similar decor, hopping over T-shirt dresses, skirts and more. Chopped denim was frayed to perfection, while baggy bottoms carried the text “FOR SUCSEXFUL LIVING” encouraging safe relationships. Woven garments collapsed on moving patterns, working alongside shiny puffer jackets with bio-membrane graphics.
Elsewhere, peeling paint was splattered on mini-dresses with a 90s breeze while others revealed vibrant sketches underneath. Aged seamlessly into modernity, leather garments have been dipped in copper pigment and battered with metallic, orange and green tones. Plus, puffy waxed coats came to life like monsters on the runway, with slimy details that mingled with sinister energy. Finally, dated Diesel graphics dressed other garments with squinting eyes and smiling lips that looked like they were pulled from vintage campaigns.
Take a closer look at Diesel’s FW23 collection in the gallery above.
Elsewhere at Milan Fashion Week, adventurous attitudes take shape in Iceberg’s FW23 collection.
