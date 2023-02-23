Noah Cyrus wears a pink silk dress at the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week – WWD





Noah Cyrus attended Fendi’s Fall 2023 show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week in a pink silk dress by the brand with details such as an asymmetrical round neckline with a single crossover strap. The dress had a maxi-style silhouette and a sewn-on flounce in the front. Noah Cyrus attends the Fendi Fall 2023 show in Milan. Getty Images for Fendi Cyrus coordinated the look with Fendi First heels in dusty pink and a silver chain bracelet. For makeup, Cyrus opted for a coral blush, pink lip gloss, lightweight mascara and light pink eyeshadow. Her raven braids were parted in the middle and done in a straightened style, giving a gothic vibe. Noah Cyrus during Milan Fashion Week. CG pictures Fendi’s Fall 2023 show was designed by the brand’s creative director, Kim Jones. Jones, who spent many years under the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton umbrella as a designer, took the reins as creative director of Fendi in 2020. Jones’ appointment came after the former creative director of the brand, Karl Lagerfeld. In addition to Fendi, Jones is also the creative director of Dior Homme. Cyrus is slowly becoming a staple on fashion shows. During Paris Couture Week, she attended the launch of Miss Sohee’s fashion show. She was also spotted at the Viktor & Rolf show wearing an illusion dress. Milan Fashion Week takes place this season from February 22 to 27. The annual event features established and up-and-coming Italian fashion houses, as well as shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Fendi, Brunello Cuccinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

