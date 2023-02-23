Dress for Success in honor of Badgley, Mischka





Dress for Success Palm Beaches says a series of firsts will mark its upcoming Style for Hope fundraising luncheon on March 10. The lunch benefits DFSPB and its employment readiness programs and services for women. The centerpiece of the non-profit event is the presentation of a Style Icon award. Fashion designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka will receive the award as the first duo and first men to be recognized. Among the style pioneers who have been honored are Iris Apfel, Lilly Pulitzer (posthumously) and Josie Natori, all recognized for their achievements in fashion and as an inspiration in the empowerment of women. Ms. Natori holds the position of Honorary President this year. While Badgley Mischka is best known for dressing Hollywood luminaries for their red carpet appearances, Mark and James, whose prestigious fashion label first appeared 35 years ago, have always demonstrated their respect for women. strong, confident and empowered, Lana Blackman, who co-chairs Style for Hope with DFSPB board member Caressa Gonzalez Miltz, said in a press release. Badgley Mischka understands the language and impact of clothing and the transformative moment it can provide, Ms. Gonzalez Miltz said in the statement. This talented couple defines their designs as timeless glamor that engenders confidence and passion. This is a principle in line with Dress for Success. While the free work attire we dress our clients in for job interviews and eventual hire may not have the sparkle and frills of a Badgley Mischka, our clients get an emotionally transforming experience and empowering that is very much like the Cinderella feeling a Badgley Mischka customer has when she puts on one of their designs. The program will include an onstage conversation with Mr. Badgley and Mr. Mischka. The interview will be hosted by WPTV-Channel 5 news anchor Shannon Cake, who will also serve as emcee. Attendees can hear how the couple originally teamed up, what they consider career coups, anecdotes from their global parades and star-studded galas, and how they balance business while enjoying of the South Florida lifestyle. What an honor for us to be recognized by Dress for Success, Mr. Badgley and Mr. Mischka said in a statement. Their mission to empower women truly resonates with us, and it’s a mantra that helps inspire and inform our designs. We are especially excited to be a part of this important fundraiser, as it really helps shine a light on the organization’s impact in the community and all the benefits it provides to women and their families. Style for Hope will take place at the Kravis Center, Cohen Pavilion, with doors open at 11 a.m. and the official program from noon to 1:30 p.m. Individual seats are $175, or $300 for additional admission to a meet and greet reception with Badgley and Mischka. A corporate table costs $1,750 or a reserved table for 10 people costs $1,500. A silent auction precedes lunch. Ticket availability and additional information are at dressforsuccesspb.org. The money raised by Style for Hope represents approximately one-third of the DFSPB’s operating budget. All services are free and include intensive employment readiness programs, one-on-one career coaching and one-on-one mentoring, as well as professional networking opportunities and other resources for underserved women, overcoming economic disparities and other difficulties, and struggling to survive. For more information, visit Dress for Success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://palmbeach.floridaweekly.com/articles/dress-for-success-to-honor-badgley-mischka/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos