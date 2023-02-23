Missing Indigenous women need ‘red dress alert’: MP

OTTAWA-

Ottawa should set up a system that would send a telephone notification to the public when an Indigenous woman goes missing to ensure that her disappearance stops being “normalized”, an NDP MP has said.

Leah Gazan wrote a letter Friday to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino urging the government to fund what she and other advocates call a “Red Dress Alert” program. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gazan says that while the details of the program would have to be negotiated, she imagines it would work similarly to the Amber Alert, which is an emergency notification people receive on their phones when a child in their area has been abducted or is suspected of being in danger.

“We shouldn’t have to beg for our safety,” Gazan said in an interview on Wednesday. “In Canada, we always cry out for safety and to live with dignity as Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people.

Research conducted across the country, including the 2019 final report of the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls, shows that Indigenous people, and women in particular, are disappearing at a higher rate than non-indigenous people.

Gazan said that for years, advocates and families of missing and murdered women and girls have said police and other authorities need to respond more quickly in their cases.

And because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recognized the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as genocide, he must act urgently to better protect them, Gazan said.

It’s “almost as if our disappearances (have) become so normalized that no one is looking for us,” she added. Setting up a dedicated alert system, she says, “recognizes the urgency”.

The MP for Winnipeg said if the public is better informed when Indigenous women and girls go missing, it will increase the likelihood that they will be found.

“We know that the sooner cases start, the sooner searches start when someone is missing, the more likely they are to be found,” she said, pointing to the success of notification programs. emergency for children.

Calls for a “red dress alert” in Canada are not new, and some advocates have themselves set up local efforts, like the Indigenous Alert website, which posts timely information. and photos of missing Aboriginal people.

Last year, Washington state created the “Missing Native Persons Alert System,” adding it to an existing alert system in place to broadcast missing children and elderly people.

Although its state patrol says that not all Indigenous people who go missing will qualify for the program, those who do are people who go missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances and who appear vulnerable for reasons such as age and health.

In her letter sent last week, Gazan highlighted the disappearances and deaths of at least four First Nations women who Winnipeg police say were murdered by the same man.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman whom local Indigenous leaders refer to as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 22, 2023.