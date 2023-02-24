Should Pharrell Williams be the one to guide Louis Vuitton’s men’s business?





In a win for the design experience hype, Louis Vuitton last week placed the Grammy Award winner 13 times Pharrell Williams at the controls of its male line. The American rapper and music producer has no design background but is known for his influence on streetwear and sneaker culture, having co-founded streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club and collaborating with Nike, Adidas, Chanel and others. Celebrity creative collaborations with Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonc and Ye (formerly Kanye West) are among those that flopped, but Williams’ nomination reflects the continued blending of fashion and entertainment. The success of catwalks is increasingly defined by their ability to go viral. Mr Williams is also expected to build on Vuitton’s positioning as a ‘cultural’ brand elevated by his late predecessor, Virgil Abloh, who WWD dit is widely credited with redefining the role of creative director into something more akin to a curator. Traditionalists saw the hiring of Mr Williams as another sign of fashion’s growing celebrity craze. The change has made magic a bit old-fashioned, wrote Robin Givhan, lead reviewer for The Washington Post. He removed any pretense of privacy and limited self-expression. It’s all about the product and the message. Make no mistake, Pharrell is definitely creative, says Cozette McCreery, a fashion consultant and mentor for many up-and-coming brands. FinancialTimes. He will have the best team and I have no doubt that the collections will sell. Personally, I just find it a shame that pop stardom is what gets you the job, not years of learning in college or on the job. Talk to Business in vogue, Menswear consultant and designer Joseph Keefer said he suspected the appointment would help make Louis Vuitton strong, exciting and talked about, but also shared concerns about nurturing up-and-coming design talent. He said, it looks like we’re going to continue to lose weight from this fashion designer role; creative directors will continue to play more of a marketing role in some houses, it seems. While that’s a shame and a hard pill to swallow, it’s the evolution of the business. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the appointment of Pharrell Williams as menswear artistic director more positive or negative for Louis Vuitton? Do you see fashion creative directors becoming curators before designers and is this a healthy trend for couture? Braintrust “I’m sure LV will have initial contact with Mr. Williams as head of design, but how long does he remain 100% committed to the brand and the business?” “But if LV had to choose a celebrity, Pharrell Williams would be a good one. What’s the worst thing he’s done that deserves to be published? Blurred Lines?” “Maybe we can turn the tide and fashion talents start writing music and singing.”

