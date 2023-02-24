A Houston designer claims she had to cancel a fashion show after her bag full of bespoke pieces was lost at a Washington DC airport only to have them apparently resurface years later, carried by the former Department of Energy official Sam Brinton.

Asya Khamsin filed a lost baggage claim after her bag containing 30 original drawings went missing from Ronald Reagan Washington Airport in DC on March 9, 2018, meaning she had to pull out of the scheduled show.

Several years later, the original Tanzanian designer came across photographs of Brinton who identifies as non-binary and uses them/them pronouns wearing what appeared to be the same original custom dresses.

Speaking from Zanzibar, Khamsin told the Post: I was thinking, who took my bag, where is it? for a long time. Then I see pictures of the outfits [being worn by Brinton] and I was so confused and upset.

“I was thinking, where did he get those clothes because I didn’t think he was a thief.

Khamsin also posted a series of photos online showing the disgraced former Energy Ministry official wearing elaborate side-by-side dresses with her missing dress designs, which appear identical.







Sam Brinton was seen carrying coins that Khamsin believes were stolen from his suitcase. Getty Images for the Trevor Project

Asya Khamsin claims her luggage containing 30 original pieces disappeared from a Washington DC airport. Asya Khamsin Khamsin was unable to attend a fashion show after her original designs went missing and was never found. Instagram/Asya Khamsin

Khamsin is not accusing Brinton of stealing the clothes or her luggage from the Washington DC airport, but said she was confused as to how they ended up in their possession.

The designer explained that the dresses and jewelry were originally displayed at the Lady In Red fashion show she leads in Dar es Salaam and said she was passing through Washington DC to show them on the way to the back to Houston when his case disappeared. She shared her conversations with officials on lost luggage with Fox news.

Brinton, 35, served as the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy, but was fired after being accused of stealing a suitcase from woman in a Minneapolis airport and another woman bag in a Las Vegas. the airport during the summer.







Brinton wearing an outfit that Khamsin says came from her luggage at an event on December 3, 2018. Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

In both cases, Brinton had traveled on flights from Washington D.C. before he allegedly slipped bags from airport baggage carousels.

After seeing Brinton wearing what she believes to be her stolen outfit, Khamsin filed a report with the Houston Police Department on December 16. The following month, she claims to have been contacted by the agency’s field office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She added: I don’t know if I would like to get the clothes back. The investigation is in good hands with the FBI. I’m waiting for them, they’ll do what it takes.

Khamsin posted photos of Brinton wearing dresses that look like his own designs that have gone missing. Instagram/Asya Khamsin

Khamsin lost the bag containing 30 drawings at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport in DC on March 9, 2018. Instagram/Asya Khamsin

The FBI would not confirm if it is investigating, per agency policy. As of Wednesday evening, Brinton had not been charged with any crime related to Khamsins’ clothing.

Khamsin added: I can’t say anything bad about him, he’s a human. I don’t want him to go to jail.

Brinton was released without bail and ordered not to contact any of the victims last week after a Minnesota court appearance.







Brinton has previously been charged with stealing the suitcases of two other women over the summer. 8NewsNow.com

They appeared in court in Las Vegas in December and were released after posting $15,000 bond. The judge in that case told the former nuclear waste official to stay out of trouble.

If convicted, Brinton faces up to five years in prison for the Minnesota robbery and up to 10 years for the Las Vegas heist.

Attempts to contact Brinton and their lawyer in Las Vegas were unsuccessful.