Sophie Countess of Wessex wears a 175 chambray dress – but fans say it’s ‘a bit too much’





Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 58, officially opened the 54th annual Cayman Islands Farm Show, where she met the community, local farmers and saw the district’s livestock, displays and stalls. The Countess stunned in another Me and Em dress for the occasion.

Sophie wore another Me and Em dress when she landed in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, and opted for the designer label again on Thursday. The Countess wore a “chambray ruched-waist maxi dress” which costs 175 to purchase. The definition of this dress says, “Slowly introducing lighter fabrics and brighter shades into your wardrobe in anticipation of spring, this maxi dress is crafted in pure cotton chambray blue. “Easy to wear, it’s finished with buttons down the chest and gathers around the waist for a flattering finish.” READ MORE: Princess Eugenie has been on a ‘transformational fitness journey’

To accessorize, the Countess wore her Sophie Habsbourg “Tahiti” bag in beige. It is a raffia pouch that also has a side pocket inside the lining. Sophie has had this clutch since 2014, which makes her nine years old. Unfortunately, it is no longer in stock, so it is not known how much the accessory cost at the time of purchase. DO NOT MISS :

“These simple wedge espadrilles are perfect for beaches and vacations – lightweight, packable and simple to style in the sun.” To manage the Cayman Islands sunlight, Sophie wore her Dolce and Gabbana DG 4080 Everyday 926/8G sunglasses. These are also all out of stock, so their initial cost is unclear. The description of these sunglasses reads: “A chic and sophisticated pair of oversized Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, this ladies’ style features a black frame with a clear plastic hinge.

Some royal fans were less impressed with this outfit than the other dresses she wore during this brief royal tour. Instagram user @bee_21 said, “Not the biggest fan, maybe a belt could have helped!” Another fan, @catherine.duncan48 added, “I like the dress but it’s too long, it should be midi, it would fit much better.” Royal watcher @theladyteachersybill commented, “Puffy sleeves, ruffles, ruffled skirt, wide elastic waistband, small buttons, ankle length…a little too much in my opinion.” Social media user @just_kathryne wrote: “As an 80s kid, I just can’t stand chambray as a palatable clothing option these days. It’s not a win. “ But some fans liked the outfit. @kelly9.glenn said, “Sophie gives us tips on how to be chic in the summer.” @newloveletter added, “Love Sophie.”

