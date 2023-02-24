



A The Tanzanian fashion designer claims the former Biden nuclear waste official wore outfits from luggage she lost in 2018. Sam Brinton, the former deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal in the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Power, is currently accused of stealing luggage from two different women. Asya Khamsin, a Houston-based fashion designer, revealed on Twitter that the scale of Brinton’s thefts could be even bigger than previously thought. EX-BIDEN NON-BINARY NUCLEAR OFFICIAL SAM BRINTON RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL IN BAGGAGE THEFT CASE “My name is Asyakhamsin, a Tanzanian fashion designer based in Houston, Texas, USA,” she wrote. “I lost my bag in 2018 in DCA recently, I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton’s luggage issue, surprisingly, I found his pictures wearing my tailored outfits which were in the bag lost in 2018.” My name is Asyakhamsin Tanzanian fashion designer based in Houston Texas USA I lost my 2018 bag at DCA recently I heard the news about @FoxNews in regards to @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly i found his pictures were wearing my bespoke outfits which were in the bag lost in 2018 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023 She posted photos of herself wearing tailored outfits alongside photos of Brinton wearing a similar dress. She then posted another photo showing Brinton wearing personalized jewelry that she said she lost in the bag. “I saw the images. They were my custom designs, which were lost in this bag in 2018,” she told Fox News Digital in a interview. “He was wearing my clothes, which were stolen.” Khamsin said she filed a police report with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department and the Houston Police Department, as well as a complaint with Delta Air Lines, but the case didn’t go until ‘has not been resolved. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Brinton was released without bond from a Minnesota court on February 15. Brinton could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The Department of Energy previously confirmed that Brinton was fired on December 12 last year, but would not comment further.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/fashion-designer-biden-official-luggage-lost

