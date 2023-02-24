Hailey Biebers’ Little Black Patent Leather Dress Makes Our Hearts Beat





Hailey BieberThe latest look from continues to prove that she date night style is unmatched. Spotted in London, the Rhodes The founder cut an elegant silhouette by putting a sensual touch on the little black dress. She wore a one-shoulder bodycon mini dress by LaQuan Smith in shiny black patent leather. The rest of her ensemble coordinates with the classic color palette, with the model opting for sheer black tights from Calzedoniablack pointed peep-toe heels and a black Saint Laurent shoulder bag. Although she gave up a necklace, she made a statement with her other jewelry, sporting a sparkling pair of gold and diamond circular earrings and a gold bracelet. MEGA – Getty Images Hailey wore another version of the LBD when she joined her husband Justin Bieber at a Moncler event earlier this week. Then she looked casually cool in the ivory Moncler Genius x Alyx Ash quilted cardigan, which she layered over a black long-sleeved top. For the bottom half of her look, she wore a black cargo miniskirt by WARDROBE.NYC and black lace-up heels adorned with bright red rosettes from Magda Butrym. Accessories included black sunglasses, a black Bottega Veneta clutch and chunky silver earrings. Meanwhile, the "What do you mean?" The singer wore an electric blue bomber jacket with a white t-shirt, baggy blue jeans, white sneakers and orange-tinted oval sunglasses with a white frame. MEGA – Getty Images Hailey open on her relationship with Justin in an interview for Harper's BazaarSeptember 2022 cover story. "He's still the person I want to rush to," she said. "I could fly somewhere and go to work, but I can't wait to get back and hang out. And I feel like it's because of the efforts that have been made on both sides."

