Notes from a Museum: Thomas Jefferson’s Fashion Sense | Features

CHARLOTTESVILLE On Presidents Day, we are shown portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, but do we notice what they are wearing? Although shirts may have some ruffles, we record the overall impression and not the details; we see the Founding Father’s standard attire, suitable for riding or signing the Declaration of Independence.

On February 15, Monticello, the home and burial place of Thomas Jefferson, featured a talk on Jefferson’s fashion sense and its revolutionary implications, giving us plenty of design and color details.

The lecture and slide presentation, Thomas Jefferson: Politics is Fashionable; Fashion is Political, was given by Chloe Chapin, Ph.d. Harvard Candidate in the American Studies Program and currently a Fellow at the Monticellos Jefferson Library. Previously, Chapin worked as a professional costume designer.

From pre-revolutionary times to the days of the early American Republic, menswear went from peacock to penguin, Chapin said. Bright colors were followed by dark suits and white shirts, a trend that has continued to this day, through all the official portraits of the forty-six presidents.

Fashion is a language, but there is no dictionary,” Chapin said.

We have to read in the evidence whether it is a painting or a collage of individual portraits. Chapin compiled databases of fashion paintings and prints to study trends.

During the American Revolution, there was the birth of the black suit and the ideal of simplicity. This style of dress was from the beginning attached to political ideas. The bespoke menswear of the revolutionaries contrasted with the sartorial requirements of the court of King George III. Court clothing for men had to be luxurious and heavily embroidered. The embroidery was done with the finest silk and with gold and silver thread. In the spirit of all men are created equal, court dress has been rejected in the United States.

In the figures of John Trumbell’s 1819 painting, Declaration of Independence, we can see the emergence of a uniform of power, a style that advocates democracy among the voting, property-owning group of men.

Chapin said we can read about the clothes these men wore when they undertook such a pivotal task in American history that can give us additional insight into national aesthetics, American values, and the emergence of new ideas about democracy and modern masculinity. In the painting, John Hancock is shown with a draft of the Declaration of Independence; the date is June 28, 1776.

The ideas of French Enlightenment philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau linked fashion to politics. Rousseau, who influenced the Declaration of Independence, insisted that a man’s dress reflects philosophy. In his Confessions, published in 1782, he describes purging his wardrobe of clothes he considered decadent. As a reader and disciple of Rousseau, Jefferson would have been aware of Rousseau’s choices, and he would also have seen the widely circulated portraits of Rousseau wearing a simple gray suit.

George Washington’s army uniform also had a significant effect on Jefferson’s appearance. In many later portraits of Jefferson, he is shown wearing the blue and buff colors of Washington’s men. The chamois was light yellow with a hint of brown. In England, Whig politician Charles James Fox will wear these same colors to show his support for the American experiment.

Thomas Jefferson eventually went to great lengths to support American fabric manufacturing: a tariff; a trade in merino sheep, which first had to be smuggled into the country; and harboring a dangerous ram on the grounds of the White House. Producing wool of equal quality to that of England meant that the United States could ensure its own civility. The ideal of simplicity did not mean that the fabric would be inferior. The simplicity of the First Republic represented stability and being a citizen, and the self-sufficiency of the United States was an important part of that vision.

Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.