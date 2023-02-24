



MILAN Since pop culture renaissance man Pharrell Williams was named creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear just over a week ago, occupying one of the most high-profile roles in the one of the most prominent brands in the world, a kind of existential debates on the meaning of the term designer. Can someone with catchy taste and a track record of success (in any artistic discipline) be a designer? Is a high profile and lots of followers more important than an understanding of how the fabric hangs on the body? Does a fashion company still need a real designer? At least one with real, you know, formal training? Two words: Glenn Martens. On Wednesday, Diesel’s creative director demonstrated exactly the kind of difference a real designer can make.

He did it with humour, creativity and integrity, balancing even bait with invention and a strong sense of humor that dominates. Starting with a selfie-ready set featuring a mountain of 200,000 boxes of scarlet condoms, a soundtrack punctuated by orgasmic grunts and gasps, and a bit of cheesy pun: changing the brand motto For Successful Living in For Sucsexful Living. (Mr. Martens isn’t a snob about what gets people’s juices flowing; he kinda likes lowbrow.)

It was a nod to a new collaboration with condom makers Durex, a sneaky pairing and a nod to Diesels history as a rock n roll brand with a social justice agenda, as well as Mr. Martens’ belief that sustainability comes in all its forms: environmental and personal. That, as he said in a preview, you should have fun, enjoy your life. Live it fully. But be respectful to each other. Take care of each other. Pretty amusing. Naked (or nearly naked) body sex and thrill has been a trend for a year. And indeed Mr. Martens brought back the bumster successor to last season’s viral pelmet belt/skirt as well as cut the waistband off another pair of jeans, leaving only two belt loops, so the pants were retained by a rhinestone chain around the belly. But what takes his work to a different level is that behind the schtick hides all kinds of substance. He can do things with denim, Diesel’s lifeblood, and also most wardrobes, which are almost impossible to imagine. This, in fact, had not been imagined. If Renzo Rosso, founder and owner of Diesels, invented distressed denim (as Mr. Martens says he claims to have done), Mr. Martens changed the whole concept. He introduced, for example, devor denim. What is it even? Its denim receives a treatment normally applied to velvet, so that the fabric blends into the polyester organza as if eaten away by memory, creating a sheer lace effect that stretches like a canvas over parts of the body in a long corseted dress, a skirt, trousers. And that was only the beginning.

The same effect was created with trompe l’oeil jersey cardigans and pencil skirts screen-printed to look like denim, while a long one-tone duster had been washed and aged to look like beaten-up leather. had just come off a trek on route 80 after the zombie apocalypse, only instead of being stiff, it had the sweet liquidity of the jersey. Peekaboo windows were cut in more jersey to expose the layers underneath, and a long-sleeved denim mini dress was covered in dried paint with a metallic glow, like a cracked sidewalk paved in silver. A coat made from leftover dead animal liners from previous collections had been coated in heated plastic (remember: condoms! Got it?) then crumpled into an undulating, puff-like shape, as if a muscle car had come out of the junkyard. Sheltered skin from animal corpses was glued together with distressed denim until it began to leak through rips and tears. It was beautiful and dystopian at the same time. And technically mastered. Afterwards, members of the public took photos of themselves lying in the condom foothills before the boxes were shipped to Diesel stores in Italy and given away for free. (Another 300,000 condoms were destined for Diesel stores in other countries, but due to regulations they had to be produced locally).

In just over two years, Mr. Martens transformed Diesel from a successful but largely irrelevant and loud jeans brand, with shows that most attendees patiently watched, if they saw them du everything, in one of the most anticipated events of the entire season. It’s a turnaround that no one could have predicted when Mr. Rosso appointed Mr. Martens to lead the high-concept and very niche Y/Project line, a sort of designer designer as creative director. Half of the people in the room on Wednesday were surprised that they wanted to be there. Before Covid, the honor of opening Italian fashion shows went to Gucci, then the biggest Italian success story of the past decade. Now it’s Diesel. It has become the magnet that attracts people; the source, against all odds, of FOMO fashion. The answer to why designers matter.

