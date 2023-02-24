Men’s tennis ranks seventh in ECAC Indoor Championship

After losing their first two tournament games, Dartmouth rallied to beat Brown University on the final day to avoid a final berth.

Last weekend, men’s tennis hosted the Eastern College Athletic Conference Indoor Championship at the Boss Tennis Center. The Big Green lost their first two games to Columbia University and Yale University, but ended the weekend on a high with a win over Brown University in the seventh-place game.

Columbia beat the Big Green 4-1 on Friday and Yale picked up where the Lions left off, beating the Big Green 4-3 on Saturday. Sunday’s Dartmouths victory over the Bears was thrilling, 4-3 and decided by a three-set singles match by Logan Chang 24

The Boss Tennis Center hosts the ECAC Indoor Championship once every eight years, making last weekend a very important event for the team. Many students came out to support the Big Green at home.

We had a great turnout for this match. [against Columbia] also said Waleed Qadir 26, noting there were over 100 Dartmouth fans in attendance.

Despite the influx of Dartmouth students into the stands, the Lions started the game strong, winning the doubles point with a decisive 6-1 victory over Carlos Guerrero Alvarez 25 and Hikaru Takeda 25 first, and a 6- 2 on partners Chang and Alex Knox-Jones 25 seconds. Those two wins marked the point, cutting the third doubles match midway through with Qadir and Miles Groom 26 trailing 5-3.

There were several close singles matches, but Knox-Jones picked up the lone win over the Lions for the Big Green. Prior to the Knox-Joness victory, Guerrero Alvarez and Takeda suffered losses; Takeda suffered its first singles loss of the season after six straight wins. Groom then lost his singles match, earning the Lions victory.

Head coach Xander Centenari said that, despite the final scoreline, he was impressed with his team’s performance.

Friday night we played a very good match, said Centenari. There was a session of about 30 minutes in which it looked like we could turn things around.

Two days after winning that opener against Dartmouth, Columbia would win the tournament.

Despite the team’s loss, Knox-Jones said he played his best and credits part of his victory to the support of his team and the crowd.

I played my best singles match of the year by far against Columbia,” Knox-Jones said. There were a lot of people behind me and I had the best energy.

The Big Green didn’t let their previous loss get to them on Saturday and played Yale to the wire with the 4-3 loss decided by singles match number six.

Dartmouth started Saturday morning strong, winning the doubles point. The day started with a 6-3 victory for Takeda and Guerro Alvarez, while Knox-Jones and Chang followed with a hard-fought 7-5 loss, leaving the doubles point to Qadir and Groom.

Following this loss [against Columbia]the next day we were hungry enough to avenge him, Qadir said.

Qadir and Groom did just that after having their match cut short the day before, delivering a phenomenal performance and winning a 7-6 nailbiter, securing the doubles point for Dartmouth. The freshman doubles duos record now stands at 6-1.

The Big Green entered the singles matches with a one-point lead, but the Bulldogs quickly caught up with Dartmouth.

The first three singles matches ended in straight-set wins for Yale. 26-year-old Henry Ren stopped the bleeding with a straight-sets win over Court Four, remaining unbeaten in singles action this season. Takeda backed Rens’ effort with a three-set victory, leaving Dartmouth and Yale tied at 3-3.

The winner of the day fell on the match between Knox-Jones and Yale’s Walker Oberg. The match was a three-set thriller, but it ended in favor of the Bulldogs, giving them a 4-3 win on the day.

If it doesn’t turn in our direction, everything will be fine, Centenari said. We would wake up the next day and either play another game or practice for the next one.

After the two losses, the Big Green entered day three of the scheduled championship to face Brown for seventh place.

The Big Green started hot in doubles matches against Brown. Just like the day before, Takeda and Guerro Alvarez secured Dartmouth’s first victory, dominating the Bears 6-1. Chang and Ren followed them with another 6-3 victory for the Big Green, giving Dartmouth an early lead. Freshman duo Qadir and Groom again had their match cut short, but this time due to a win at Dartmouth.

Singles matches began with Groom and Takeda securing back-to-back straight-set wins to extend Dartmouth’s lead. The Bears quickly rallied, however, grabbing the next three singles games to even the score at 3-3, just like Dartmouths’ previous game.

The victory ended in a match between Chang and Browns Alex Koong. The three-set nail-biter went the way of Changs, securing a dramatic 4-3 win for the Big Green and helping the team avoid a final berth in the tournament.

Centenari said he knew his players were prepared for stressful situations like the tiebreaks that ended Dartmouth’s second two matches.

We’re just talking about taking it one point at a time, Centenari said. All of our guys would tell you they want to be in that situation, where the game is all about them.

After the ECAC Indoor Championship, the Big Green now sits fourth in the Ivy League standings, although no official conference game has yet been played. The Big Green will be back in action at the Boss Tennis Center on Sunday, hosting Colgate University.