Guests and students perform at the African Fashion Show – The Bowdoin Orient

So Patel THE FASHION SHOW IS EXPANDING: Dancers at the African Alliances Fashion Show. The event featured social media influencers Ini Cash and Amarachi as guests. The show included performances ranging from poetry to live music.

On Saturday, the Africa Alliance held its African Fashion Show with music and outfits from countries across the continent. Although the fashion show is an annual tradition for the Africa Alliance, the introduction of outside guests and performers has made this year a unique event for members of the public and attendees.

In previous years, the Africa Alliance has alternately organized its two major biennial events, the African Wedding and the African Fashion Show. However, the group’s top executives held both events on campus this year after Covid-19 cancellations over the past two years.

Typically, student performers, MCs and DJs host the event, but this year the Africa Alliance brought in social media influencers Ini Cash and Amarachi to engage audiences in new ways. Additionally, DJ Mike Musonda, a Bates Africana Club recommendation, played Afrobeat songs from each country represented in the fashion show.

The President of the African Alliance, Aminat Ibn Yusif 23, was the main organizer of the event and wanted to bring in invited influencers to revive and expand the traditional programming of the show after the pandemic.

I’ve been following Ini Cash for years, and bringing him to campus was really special to me because I see how much he cares about African culture and shares it on his platform,” Yusif said.

In addition to guest performances, the fashion show featured several student performances, including a poetry performance by Weatherspoon 25, a performance by Afro-Latin dance group Intersection with guest dancer Amarachi, and a closing song by Elizabeth Matsiko 23, the treasurer of the Africa Alliance.

I wanted to open the show with black talent on campus, and Weatherspoon is a great example of that. He was an on-campus student who did poetry and engaged with black creatives on campus even before he was a student at Bowdoin, Yusif said.

As the leader of Intersection, Yusif enjoyed being able to dance with Amarachi, an influencer she’s followed on social media and learned about over the past few years. The energy and excitement of their performance elevated the fashion show from previous iterations, in Yusifs’ opinion.

To wrap up the show, all of the attendees walked on stage behind Matsiko as she sang the African Queen, a staple song in many African cultures. Yusif remarked that African Queen has a lot of meaning that African families, including hers, identify with.

Participant Fatima Kunjo 25 acknowledged the beauty and importance of finishing with Matsikos’ performance.

The foundation of the whole event was to know that you are beautiful and will always be beautiful and to always be proud of who you are, your culture and where you come from. I love that we got on stage while she sang that,” Kunjo said.

The show fell on the same date as Gambia’s Independence Day, inspiring Kunjos’ performance. By dancing to a Gambian song and waving her flag, she was not just showcasing an outfit but an aspect of her identity.

When people think of Africa, it’s usually very homogeneous. You only think of a specific image, a specific outfit, Kunjo said. It was nice to see a lot of diversity among African countries. Seeing how people represented the country and how excited and proud they were to take the stage in their outfits made everything so much more special.

Yusif and Kunjo were also thrilled to see new students engaging with the Africa Alliance and sharing their culture with other Bowdoin students and fellow group members with different traditions and cultures.

I think it took some people stepping out of their comfort zone to get on stage in front of an audience and showcase their culture, which takes a lot of confidence and pride. So I was really proud to see everyone taking part, especially the underclass who had never seen a fashion show before,” Yusif said.

For Yusif, the African Fashion Show has always been where students can be authentic to Bowdoin and celebrate their culture with the community. She hopes that this tradition and the group will continue to be a place where African culture can be celebrated by African and non-African students alike.

It’s a culture shock for many people to leave what they’re used to, whether it’s wearing a specific type of clothing or listening to a specific type of music, to enter this environment that compels you to dilute your culture, Yusif said. To be able to be authentically African at that moment during those few hours was an incredible feeling, especially to be able to share it.