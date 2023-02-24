Camilla’s coronation dress will be created by Princess Diana’s favorite fashion designer | Entertainment





Queen Consort Camillas’ coronation dress is said to be sewn by Princess Diana’s favorite fashion designer. The 75-year-old has apparently chosen her longtime fashion collaborator Bruce Oldfield, 72, to make the dress for the ceremony, which will see her wearing his creation when she is crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May alongside his 74th birthday. former husband King Charles, who divorced Diana in 1996 before marrying Camilla in 2005. The Sun reported on Thursday evening (23.02.23) that the royal had chosen Bruce who designed some of Dianas most iconic looks after they grew close in the 1980s after the pair also developed a strong friendship. An insider told The Sun: Camilla has had a very close friendship with Bruce for many years, so in many ways it’s the natural and obvious choice. Camilla trusts Bruce because he has truly delivered dresses for so many important occasions recently for her. The newspaper said Bruce refused to confirm or deny the report and answered his questions by asking: What can I say? A chance encounter with Princess Di led to a decade-long bond between Bruce and he described her as the perfect client. He said of the late royal, who was killed in a car crash in the Paris tunnel aged 36 in August 1997: When I look back, it was relentless for her. We dressed her like she was going to a wedding every day. Bruce received an OBE in 1990 and was Camillas designer for 10 years. He said: I gave Diana her glamor and Camilla her confidence. Bruce’s famous clients include Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Faye Dunaway and Sienna Miller, and he helped redesign McDonalds uniforms. His prominent work and friendships with the royal family are a far cry from his difficult upbringing. He was born into a broken home and was brought up and educated by the Bernardos children’s charity after his father, whom he never knew, left Jamaica to settle in Britain. Bruce was then placed in the foster care of a seamstress who instilled in him his passion for fashion and he went on to graduate in 1973 from St Martins School of Art in London.

